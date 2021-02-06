Dr. G's Lakewood Rangers' Baseball Round-Up



MAY 20



The Lakewood Rangers Baseball season ended today (16-11) with a loss—the way seasons end for the overwhelming majority of teams. The future is bright with many underclassmen getting significant playing time this year (5 of of 9 starters today were sophomores). Senior Jameson Supinski (pictured setting up for his last at bat), who had one of the best seasons of any Ranger in recent memory, will be headed off to Division II Findlay to continue his playing career. It was also the last day of school for Jameson and his senior teammates, including starting shortstop Carlos Cintron and reserves Patrick Burke, Zack Krost, David Coleman and Hubert Carlin, all of whom made valuable contributions this year.



The guys from the 44107 lost today to an excellent Brunswick squad, the champions of their league. It was a fun and rewarding season, with an all-state candidate like Supinski, the emergence of junior Will Hyatt as a bonafide starting varsity pitcher, the twin Jablonowski sophomores improving as the season went on, the solid two way play of sophomores Sully Stois and Mason Ivinskas, who will likely be pitching mainstays next year. Cintron was a stong leadoff hitter who played well at shortstop. Junior Lucas Winters had many key hits and was a tough out all year. Sophomore Emmett Frantz joined the varsity mid way through the season and played solid defense in center and had some timely hits. The return of sophomore Eli LaDue from injury happened just in time for big help in the tournament win over Cleveland Heights. Freshman Keegan Schroeder logged valuable time at second base, playing sound defense and collecting his first varsity hits.

Kudos to Coach Mike Ribar and his staff for building a community-based baseball program that we can all take pride in. See you next year at the corner of Bunts and Franklin.



MAY 18



The Lakewood Rangers Baseball (16-10, 12-5 GLC) squad opened OHSAA Tournament action with a hard fought 5-3 win over the Cleveland Heights Tigers. Reminiscent of the old LEL of Coach Ribar's day, the Rangers had to travel to the corner of Cedar and Lee, given that Lakewood was the lower cede. The Tigers grabbed the early 1-0 lead and held off the Rangers until the 5th, when Lucas Winters and Emmett Frantz had RBI hits sandwiched around a run scoring fielders choice by Will Hyatt. The Rangers tacked on two more in the 6th on a two RBI single, again by Lucas Winters.

The winning formula was as old as baseball itself—strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. Senior southpaw Jameson Supinski was the pitching star, hurling 6 innings, allowing one hit and one earned run. Junior Lucas Winters was the hitting star (2-4, 3 RBI), and sophomore Eli LaDue, playing his first game since an early season injury, made two stellar plays at second, including one that helped snuff out a Tiger rally in the 7th. Sully Stois finished for the Rangers, allowing just one run in his one inning. Carlos Cintron had two hits and scored two runs. LaDue reached base twice and also scored two tuns.



This is a satisfying win. Cleveland Heights has a quality team, their enthusiastic fans were out in high numbers (as were our traveling Lakewood loyalists). The fans, players and coaches for both teams were fine representatives of their schools. These two community based teams played a great game—very happy that the guys from 44107 won this one.