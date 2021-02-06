Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Local Children’s Author Event – Keith Allen

For all ages

Join local author and illustrator Keith Allen virtually as he reads his children’s picture book "What a Mess: a pop-up Misadventure."

View this exclusive video from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Woke Book Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

In this bimonthly book club for teens, inspired by the Read Woke book challenge created by Cicely Lewis, we will read and respectfully discuss books selected to inspire change, embrace diversity, and promote inclusivity. Each month will focus on a different topic and you will choose which book(s) you would like to read from a diverse list of titles. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration. Attendance at both monthly meetings is not required.

June: Gender Nonconformity

July: LGBTQ+ Stories

August: Immigration and Refugees

Wednesdays, June 9, July 14, August 11, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Thursdays, June 24, July 22, August 26, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Special Friday Performance – Lake Erie Nature and Science Center: Reptiles

For children in pre-school through early elementary

Join animal ambassadors via Zoom from Lake Erie Nature and Science Center and discover the world of reptiles. Meet different kinds of snakes, turtles, and other scaly creatures and learn what makes these animals unique in this thirty minute live program. Registration is required. The Zoom link to this program will be emailed one day before the program.

Friday, June 11, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Didgeridoo Down Under Show

For all ages

The Didgeridoo Down Under Show is a high-energy, Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, comedy, storytelling and audience movement/participation. You'll learn about Aussie culture, animals and more, all while moving and grooving to the pulse in rhythms of the didge! Watch this program from the comfort of your home any time from Monday, June 21, 2021 through Sunday, June 27, 2021. No registration is required.

Monday, June 21, 2021 – Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Virtual Solar System Step-Out – Armstrong Air & Space Museum

For children four through ten years-old

Join the Armstrong Air & Space Museum virtually for this fun and engaging program. Children will get an idea of how far apart the planets are by taking steps (pretend) between each planet, while learning cool planet facts. This hands-on educational program will be delivered by an experienced educator and is designed for children to explore and learn together. Registration is required. A Zoom Link will be emailed one day before the event.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.