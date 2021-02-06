An Open Letter to Susannah and the Friends of Madison Park:

As I reflect on the past two Sundays of music in Madison Park, I want to express my deepest gratitude for allowing us to rehearse with you and share our passion with the people of Lakewood.

You and your fellow citizens welcomed the North Coast Men’s Chorus with open arms, and we found your community to be welcoming and accepting, as you promised. Our performers were deeply touched by the outpouring of support from those who came and heard the rehearsal. The words of kindness, applause, and sincere gratitude that was expressed mean a great deal to our group.

We are grateful for the effort you and your team put in to bringing us to Madison Park, spreading the word, and ensuring that our group and the attendees had an enjoyable experience. You and the Friends of Madison Park provided us with a first class experience!

I know the community of Lakewood has experienced many challenges in recent weeks and months. It is our hope that these two Sunday afternoons brought a measure of relief. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with you, the Friends of Madison Park, and your great community.

With Gratitude,

Jon Kozesky

Executive Director – North Coast Men’s Chorus