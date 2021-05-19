The View From City Council

Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program

In May 3rd’s City Council Meeting, the Director of Planning & Development, Shawn Leininger, announced that after months of development his department is ready to implement the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program (NTCP). The NTCP is a result of lessons learned from the Marlow Traffic Calming Pilot Project and officially formalizes the process in which residents can request to receive a traffic calming device on their street.

The development of a traffic calming plan will follow the following five step process:

· Step 1: Receipt of Initial Traffic Complaint/Submission of Complaint

o Review for basic program eligibility

o Milestone 1 (Basic Eligibility Determination)

· Step 2: Data Collection and Analysis

o Review traffic conditions

o Resident notice and initial survey (seeking 50% resident support)

o Prioritization

o Milestone 2 (Determination to proceed with full traffic calming plan)

· Step 3: Draft and Refine Traffic Calming Plan

o Development of draft plan

o Block Meeting

o Resident petition of support (seeking 60% resident support)

o Milestone 3 (Plan complete)

· Step 4: Review and Approve Plan

o Milestone 4 (Plan approved by Director of Public Safety)

· Step 5: Implementation and Evaluation

o Implementation

o Data collection

o Follow-up resident letter and survey

o Milestone 5 (Process End)

For a street to be eligible for this program, it must meet all the following requirements:

For your street to be considered for this program, you will need to submit a complaint through the Report a Problem interface on the City’s website. The Planning Department is working on adding this capacity to the Report a Problem interface. The City is currently considering around 12 streets for this program. If you have previously emailed me about traffic issues on your street, it is highly likely that your street is being considered. You can read more about the Neighborhood Traffic Calming program at https://onelakewood.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?meta_id=37393.

Community Health Needs Assessment & Climate Action Plan

Director Leininger informed Council that Lakewood is preparing to solicit Request for Proposals (RFP) from consultants to lead Lakewood in implementing a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and creating a subsequent Action Plan and a RFP to create a Climate Action Plan. Director Leininger described the CHNA as a “unique and holistic evaluation of our community’s strengths and weaknesses in relation to the social determinants of health to better understand current conditions, identify gaps and weaknesses, and barriers to equitable wellness.” The City is partnering with the Healthy Lakewood Foundation and the Three Arches Foundation in this effort.

According to Director Leininger, the Climate Action Plan “will support the City’s overall sustainability efforts and will contribute to other planning efforts the City is currently engaged. The CAP will have the following components: a greenhouse gas inventory, a climate vulnerability assessment, and an action plan outlining implementation plans and reporting processes.”

I am looking forward to reviewing the action plan’s and working with my colleagues to determine how we can implement their recommendations.

Foster Pool

Lakewood has recently released a RFP for Architectural/Engineering Design Services for the renovation of Foster Pool. Foster Pool was originally constructed in the mid-1950s. The only significant changes since that time are the renovation of the bathhouse in 1986 and the installation of the kiddie pool in 2002.

This project is currently planned to involve the demolition and reconstruction of the main pool, moving the kiddie pool north of the main pool and nearly tripling its existing size, adding a unique single or multi-slide structure, and much more! None of the plans included in the RFP are final and there will considerable opportunities for public input. Currently, construction is planned begin on May 1, 2022 and to be completed prior to 2023’s pool season. You can read the complete RFP at https://vw.questcdn.com/questvw/action/pdfViewer?jobNo=7751816&itemIndex=0&page=3.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor's Offices' Criminal Division. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.