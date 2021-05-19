Superintendent Barnes' Message

May 14, 2021

Dear Families:

I hope this message finds you and your family well. As we wind down this most unusual school year, I wanted to share a mix of updates and opportunities with everyone. I am looking forward to the wonderful end-of-year events in these last weeks and to celebrating the graduation of our seniors!

Summer Learning Opportunities

The District is pleased to be able to offer free to all our enrolled students a smorgasbord of summer learning opportunities. The District is offering Instrumental Jump Start Camp for rising 5th and 6th graders, Kick Start to Kindergarten and middle school Project Lead the Way STEM in June, Camp Invention in July, and August Academies (by invitation), which focus on STEM, social emotional learning, literacy and math skills, and FUN! Registration for all of the free summer courses is through the Recreation Department. Please check under Summer 2021 Programs - Youth - Camps to see which camps still have availability.

Mask Requirement Clarification

Despite the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) new recommendation that mask wearing is not required in most indoor and outdoor settings, the State of Ohio still has a mask mandate in place until June 2. Therefore, the District will continue to require masks be worn in its buildings.

Vaccination Update

We are proud to share that approximately 85% of our staff have been fully vaccinated and on April 30 we held our first student vaccination clinic in conjunction with Giant Eagle Pharmacy. As a result, approximately 150 of our high school students are scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine at our followup clinic on May 21.

Broadband Internet Discount

To help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on families, the Federal Communications Commission is offering a $50 monthly discount to eligible families, including those who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. There is also a one-time $100 benefit to use toward a laptop or other device. For more information including detailed eligibility requirements visit the Emergency Broadband Benefit website.

Mental Health Services Continue

Our mental health partners - Ohio Guidestone, Bellefaire JCB and the Cleveland Clinic - will continue to serve our students during the summer months. You can find the contact numbers in the Mental Health section of our Family Hub.



Sincerely,

Mike Barnes

Superintendent