Registration Now Open for 2021 Summer Meltdown Hybrid 5K & Family Fun Run

Ready, sweat, go! Registration is now open for LakewoodAlive’s Hybrid Summer Meltdown 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk with an in-person race on Sunday, July 25 and a virtual race taking place July 10 through 23.

In an effort to ensure comfort and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lakewood Summer Meltdown sponsored by Melt Bar and Grilled will be orchestrated as a hybrid event with a virtual and in person race, to ensure that all participants have the opportunity to continue this long-held Lakewood summer tradition. The Hybrid Meltdown 5K serves as a fundraiser for LakewoodAlive, a community centered non-profit organization.

VIRTUAL OPTION: Run anywhere and support LakewoodAlive! Complete the race at your convenience anytime between July 10 and July 23, by running through your neighborhood, favorite park or using a treadmill and recording your time on our event page.

IN-PERSON OPTION: Join us at the lake! Our live, in-person race will kick off at 9 a.m. on July 25 at Lakewood Park (14532 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107). View the course here. The race will be socially distanced and the 1 Mile Fun Run will begin after the last wave of 5K runners.

In addition to supporting LakewoodAlive, your participation in the Virtual Meltdown 5K comes with the following perks:

A special edition Hybrid Meltdown 5K commemorative t-shirt

Prizes for top finishers in each age category

Every registration will be entered into a LakewoodAlive drawing for a Summer Fun Basket.

Want to commemorate your Hybrid Summer Meltdown 5K & Family Fun Run experience? Participants in either race will have an opportunity to purchase:

A finisher medal to celebrate your achievement

Stainless steel 25-ounce double wall insulated LakewoodAlive #LovingLakewood water bottle.

Race participants are encouraged to share their Lakewood pride by posting a race-day selfie on Facebook and Instagram using hashtag #HybridMeltdown5K for a chance to be featured on LakewoodAlive’s social pages.

For those Meltdown fans interested in a more relaxed exercise experience, the 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk is priced right at $12 per participant and intended for anyone to enjoy.

Run don’t wait—secure your Hybrid Meltdown race registration and start training for the hottest event of the summer: runsignup.com/lakewoodsummermeltdown

The Lakewood Summer Meltdown Hybrid 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run are made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors.

Title Sponsor:

Melt Bar and Grilled

Gold Medal Sponsor:

City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government

Cox

First Federal Lakewood

Silver Medal Sponsors:

Lakewood Recreation

Peace Racing