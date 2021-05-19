Northeast Ohio’s Largest LGBTQ+ Choir Coming To Lakewood’s Madison Park

The North Coast Men’s Chorus, the largest LGBTQ+ choral arts society in Northeast Ohio, is bringing their talents to Madison Park in Lakewood Sunday, May 23rd. They will be holding rehearsals that are open to the public from 2:30pm and 4:30pm.

“This is a group of incredibly gifted singers whose passion, joy, and authenticity light up a room,” said Susannah Selnick, a member of Friends of Madison Park and a volunteer of the North Coast Men’s Chorus. “I love listening to this amazing group sing, and I am so excited they are coming to our community. This is a huge win for our residents as we will enjoy these talented entertainers and their encouraging message that extends well beyond the gay community. I cannot think of a better fit for Lakewood and a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than listening to North Coast Men’s Chorus in our park.”

Selnick went on to say that she hopes the Chorus brings healing in a time of strife within the community.

“Lakewood is a thriving community of peace, but we’ve been tested in recent months,” Selnick continued. “We’ve seen tragic gun violence, our city’s divisive response to it, and some significant turmoil here locally. I wanted to make sure the North Coast Men’s Chorus was able to be a part of the healing process, exemplifying unity through diversity, and bringing us together with song.”

The North Coast Men’s Chorus is renown far beyond the Northeast Ohio region. They bring a rich musical tradition but also great community influence. Its members are committed to reaching diverse audiences and sharing the pride they feel in song.

“The people of Lakewood are in for a real treat,” said Executive Director Jon Kozesky. “The talent and heart of the North Coast group is an encouragement to all who hear them, and it certainly instills a great sense of pride in the community. I hope the residents of Lakewood – a community that has seen significant challenges in recent months – will take the time to be blessed by this inspiring group.”

There is no charge to attend the rehearsal.

About the North Coast Men’s Chorus

Established in 1988 as a local group performing in area churches, the North Coast Men’s Chorus has grown into the largest LGBT arts organization in Northeast Ohio with over 100 members. Each year the Chorus performs before 30,000+ people at venues that have included the Hanna, the State and Connor Palace Theatres at Playhouse Square, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College and Severance Hall. Under the artistic direction of Richard Cole, the Chorus successfully embraces staging, showmanship and choreography, turning a choral concert into a unique musical theatre experience that takes the audience on an “emotional rollercoaster” of laughter, tears, and foot-stomping fun. NCMC has performed with Broadway legends Bernadette Peters, Linda Eder, Michael Feinstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well as The Cleveland Orchestra, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. From only two shows per year in 1988, The Chorus now hosts seven sold-out concerts every season, has released six successful CD recordings, and performed at GALA chorus festivals nationally and internationally.

Susannah Selnick serves on the Friends of Madison Park community group, Advisory Board for the Lakewood Family YMCA, the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters, and is a Committee Member on the City of Lakewood Citizens Advisory Committee.