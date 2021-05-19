Memorial Day Grave Decorating - Volunteers Needed!

To honor our veterans, the Lakewood/Rocky River Joint Veterans Council annually places flags on veteran graves at Lakewood Park Cemetery for Memorial Day. For over twenty-five years, the City of Lakewood’s H2O “Help to Others” program has recruited volunteers to assist the veterans with this project. Due to Covid-19, they weren’t able to do this tradition last year, but they’re back and want you all to join us!

As a senior at Lakewood High, this act of service has always been a great opportunity to spend the day outside with friends and family as we honor those who have served our country. Seeing the myriad of diverse graves is always a fascinating thing to experience. I remember my friends and I being absorbed with the different, and sometimes recognizable, last names. The trees are beautiful, and the gravestones are lovely. No matter who you are, there is always something you can be enthralled with during this act of service.

With each flag, you are showing a family of a veteran that they will always be remembered for the sacrifices they have given -- that their legacy will always be honored. My grandfather would always gleam with pride when talking about his military service and I am excited to be following in his footsteps after graduation. I know both he and I would love to see that the people we fought for would spend a morning with their loved ones doing such a kind act. All the families you would be helping feel the same way. Even this small gesture would make a big difference!

Please feel free to join us! There are 3,909 flags to place, so bring your friends and family. The work begins at 8:30am on Saturday, May 29th at Lakewood Park Cemetery in front of the Mausoleum. Lakewood Park Cemetery’s address is 22025 Detroit Rd. Rocky River.

See you there!

Savannah has been an active volunteer with H2O and is graduating from Lakewood High School.