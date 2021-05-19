Mayor's Corner: Sustaining Our Water Infrastructure

As I have shared since the beginning of my time as Mayor, I am committed to clean water and building on the progress Lakewood has made in improving our century-old sewer system.



Last week, the federal government released interim guidance regarding the $47 million dollars the City of Lakewood is slated to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). While this legislation was being developed and deliberated in Congress, I advocated strongly for flexibility in how it could be deployed by recipient communities like ours. One of the categories of eligible expenditures was the modernization of antiquated water and sewer infrastructure systems to clean up our lakes, rivers, and streams and limit the runoff that ends up in Lake Erie.



Upon finalization of the federal rules, I will be requesting that City Council allocate $25 million dollars of our ARPA funds towards our City’s significant water and sewer infrastructure needs. ARPA funds will enable the City to significantly lower necessary rate increases, which will benefit all of our citizens as we all recover from the pandemic’s financial impacts. These one-time ARPA funds will not cover all of the project costs that the City will face in the decades ahead, but it most certainly will help us ease every customer’s burden during these unprecedented times, and further provide us with an opportunity to transition to a more equitable method of sustaining our infrastructure.



My administration's project team is made up of personnel from the Planning, Public Works, Finance, and Law Departments and several expert consultants. Together, we reviewed the City’s ability to pay for this EPA-mandated $274 million infrastructure upgrade project. Right now, all water and sewer projects are being funded by our water and sewer customers paying their bills, which are based entirely on the volume of potable water used. Advancing technology and more water-efficient appliances are driving down the volume of water used by our customers by approximately 20% over the past 10 years. But, this efficiency does not solve our century-old infrastructure issue nor our antiquated fee structure and both must be addressed.



The City does not have a fee structure that takes into account wet weather impacts to the system. Our sewer team has recommended a dedicated Impervious Surface Fee as the best approach to equitably recovering the costs of wet weather water management. This fee would reflect each property’s demand on the City’s wet weather infrastructure. These fees are an essential component to the proper financial sustainability of modern utilities and are increasingly common among communities in our region and across the nation. My recommendation to City Council will be to leverage the ARPA funds in a manner that benefits all of us. Using this money as a down payment, we can reduce the previously approved rate increases for 2022 and 2023 for all water and sewer customers. This will allow the introduction of the new Impervious Surface Fee at a very modest $2 per month for 1, 2, or 3 family residential units. This higher volume impact user will be required to pay based upon a formula to determine their impact on the wet weather impervious areas, and will be set forth in greater detail during public meetings and later on our website. Without this ARPA money being used, increases would have doubled.



I am grateful for this ARPA funding coming at a time when we are embarking on this required improvement project to our century-old infrastructure. We can concurrently introduce this new equity-based fee structure and collectively reduce our financial burdens and at the completion of the project have a cleaner City of Lakewood and Lake Erie.



Our first step will be to present this to our advisory task force and hold direct community conversations. The first virtual community conversation will be held on June 16, 2021 at 7pm. Visit onelakewood.com/cleanwaterlakewood for details.