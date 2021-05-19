Mayor Swears In Police Promotions

On April 23rd, I had the pleasure to swear in three members of the Lakewood Police Department into their new supervisory roles.



Lt. Duane Brown was hired by the Lakewood Police Department on June 3, 1996, after previously serving with the University Circle Police Department. A native of Streetsboro and a Streetsboro High School graduate, he comes from a law enforcement family, as his father served as the Chief of Police for the Streetsboro Police Department. At Lakewood PD, Lt. Brown previously served as a Field Training Officer, and was promoted to sergeant in 2011. Lt. Brown has two grown children and has a special spot in his heart and house for his two dogs. He is scuba diving and travel enthusiast. Lt. Brown is now the 7pm-7am Shift Commander.



Sgt. Bryan McNeeley was hired by the Lakewood Police Department on August 11, 2008. He is a native of Parma Heights and a graduate of both Holy Name High School and Cleveland State University. Sgt. McNeeley comes from a law enforcement family, as his father is a retired lieutenant from Cleveland PD, and his twin brother is a police officer in suburban Chicago. He is married with two children, all of whom keep him busy. Sgt. McNeeley most recently was assigned as a Neighborhood Police Officer and continues to serve as a member of both the Critical Incident Team and the Crisis Negotiating Team. He enjoys working on home projects and giving out repair advice that is mostly correct. Sgt. McNeeley now serves as on 7am-7pm ‘B’ Platoon.



Sgt. Anthony Ciresi began his full-time career with the Lakewood Police Department on January 12, 2011. He previously served as a part-time officer in both Lakewood and South Amherst. He is a Lakewood native and a graduate of Lakewood High School. Sgt. Ciresi also comes from law enforcement family. His father is retired Lakewood PD Captain Tony Ciresi, who retired as a part-time investigator for the City of Lakewood in 2020. Sgt. Ciresi currently serves as Lakewood’s Mobile Field Force coordinator and works on the 7pm-7am ‘B’ Platoon. He enjoys playing guitar, hunting, and traveling to the western US.



Please join me in congratulating these individuals on their new roles within the Lakewood Police Department.