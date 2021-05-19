Lessons From The Pandemic

We do not need to be reminded of the extreme difficulties and life altering events of the past year. The over half million lives lost, the death of George Floyd, the pandemic that got worse before it had any hope of getting better. The list of 2020 and 2021 negatives is long and sometimes feels overwhelming. . .

During the first beautiful Saturday morning not long ago, the summer-like weather in April allowed me to get on my bike for12 miles, which is my time to be with my own thoughts. While riding through Lakewood and Lakewood Park, I saw adults, children, and pets out enjoying the day. My thoughts could have gone to the last year and all of the missed events; no charity bike rides, cancelled sporting events, restaurants, shopping, and even the parks were limited or closed, the civil unrest.

However, surrounded by the budding spring, I changed my mindset and instead made myself recall the positives of the past year, and the lessons learned. My 91-year-old mother lived with us most of last year, where we could protect her and keep her from being alone – what a blessing for my husband, my children, and me. Her 90-year-old sister, who was living in a facility and was very sick with Covid, thankfully survived. We were blessed to continue working, and my son was eventually able to have graduation from high school.

But what I recall most fondly is the sense of community; Christmas lights going up in April, family photos being taken on front porches, yard signs supporting our first responders and health care professionals, a restaurant sponsoring community meals so that workers in that industry could feed their families in spite of loss of employment. This was a time of coming together, while physically distant, to help those in need through increased donations to the food banks and pantries, and finding new ways to connect. When it became clear that masks were going to be a daily requirement, and there would be those who simply could not afford them, Senator Nickie Antonio and Attorney Kira Krivosh came together and formed the Giving Tree Project. I was pleased Senator Antonio and Kira invited me to become a part of such an energized, creative group, who focused on solutions. Through the generosity of donations of material and time, over 12,000 free masks were sewed and distributed to anyone who could use them.

There is no question that our world has seen significant ups and downs over the last year with events we could never have imagined. Yet every difficult problem was met with a solution or at least an attempt to minimize the pain. Most importantly, we learned to be grateful. Yes, we had to stay at home. For many that was a chance to slow life down and realize all they had to be grateful for, but we must remember that not everyone was in this position. They may still be suffering and may still need our help.

With hope ever increasing spring upon us and light on the horizon with the administration of vaccines, I look forward to a time when life returns to pre-covid. Hopefully, I will remember to continue to recall the positives this pause in life gave me including precious time with my family and a chance to slow down the pace of life for a brief time.

Sara Fagnilli and her husband settled in Lakewood Ohio 35 years ago where they raised their three children. Her 34-year legal career has been spent working with northeast Ohio municipalities, as a prosecutor and law director. In her spare time, Sara enjoys riding her bike around Lakewood, supporting Lakewood businesses, and volunteering with organizations like The Giving Tree and the Lakewood City Schools. This September she will appear on the ballot as a candidate for Lakewood Municipal Court Judge.