League Of Women Voters Of Lakewood Create The Mary Warren Impact Scholarship

Mary Warren is a super hero among community activists.

A true defender of democracy, Mary is a 58-year-member of the League of Women Voters. To honor her activism, the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters Greater Cleveland will award several $1,000 scholarships to Lakewood High School seniors in her name.

“We thought this was a wonderful way to honor Mary Warren, who has worked tirelessly for more than five decades,” said Cindy Strebig, Lakewood Chapter active member. “At the same time, we know how important civic education and engagement are for today’s student. This is a great way to tie the two together and introduce students to the resources of the League. We are working to increase our student members.”

Scholarship recipients will have demonstrated an interest in civic affairs through volunteerism and active participation in community activities during their high school career.

A Lakewood resident since 1954, Mary has been recognized as Voter Services Emerita for the Lakewood Chapter. She has been a League member since 1963 and has registered thousands of voters while working tirelessly to spread the mission of the League.

She was a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) and worked for the Center for Family and Children for 20 years. Mary’s commitment to education also drew her to lending her considerable talents to the Cleveland Scholarship Fund.

Many voters reference positions of the League of Women Voters to make informed decisions on how to vote on an issue. League positions are determined by careful studies taken on by the membership. Mary chaired many successful studies advanced by her strong leadership and research skills. Also, at various times, she served as president of the Lakewood Chapter.

The Lakewood Chapter is gratefully accepting donations to fund the Mary Warren Scholarship Fund.

Tax deductible contributions can be sent to:

League Women Voters Greater Cleveland Education Fund

P.O. Box 5310

Cleveland, Ohio 44101

Make checks payable to LWVGC Education Fund and please include “Lakewood Scholarship” on the memo line.

Any 2021 Lakewood High School Seniors planning to continue their education should apply at tinyurl.com/LWVMaryWarrenScholarship2021 through May 31, 2021.

The League of Women voters is a nonpartisan political organization which encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and seeks to influence public policy through education and advocacy. For information on joining the League of Women Voters, go to www.lwvgreatercleveland.org.