Lakewood Kiwanis Awards $100,000 To Graduating Seniors

Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2021 recipients for this year’s graduating seniors. The following 10 graduates are being awarded $10,000. over the next 4 years in $2500 increments for their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities.

This scholarship fund is funded through the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Kiwanis Golf Outing and Annual Scarecrow Festival were just two of our major fundraisers.

The winners of the 2021 Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarships are:

Molly Becker, St Joseph Academy

Michael Butterfield, St Edward High School

Quinn Costanzo, Lakewood High School

Lillian Germaine, Lakewood High School

Mohamed Manaa, Lakewood High School

Zoltan Nagy, St Edward High School

Morgan Peura, St. Joseph Academy

Taylor Peura, Magnificat High School

Sam Saracina, Lakewood High School

Jane Sessions, St. Joseph Academy

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and this year we are celebrating our 100 year anniversary. Along with our scholarships, we also support Lakewood High Key Club, Harding Builders Club, K Kids Club’s at Grant, Horace Mann, and Family Life B&A Care at Harrison and Emerson. #KidsNeedKiwanis