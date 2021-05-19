Historical Society Spring Sale is On!

Lakewood Historical Society is excited to announce our annual Spring Sale will return after a year hiatus. This year the sale will be held at The Haber Family Center for History at 13314 Detroit on May 20,21,22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. each day. A fine selection of everything exquisite will be artfully displayed for your shopping pleasure, including crystal, china, silver, jewelry, linen and many more decorative items.

If you have never been to one of our sales it's a local must see.The society operates on funds raised at our sales and we appreciate your purchase given the interesting year we have all had. Whether you are entertaining or treating yourself, we have something for all budgets. This year we have several beautiful sets of china, serving pieces, collectibles, antiques, jewelry, artwork, an Arhaus rug, and an armoir. From 100 year old treasures to new with tags our selection spans the decades.

This sale is a prelude to the annual Sale on the Grounds, which will take place at the Historic Nicholson House on June 17, 18, 19, and 20th. We have been storing items for two years and you won't want to miss the sale this year.

All Covid protocols will be followed and masks are required. Come shop—you’re sure to find a treasure to take home.