Grace Family Players' Redux

The Grace Family Players, of Grace Presbyterian Church, are offering an original play called, “The Arrival: The Story of Pentecost.” Written by Nancy Sander, former script writer for WKYC’s “Hickory Hideout,” the play takes the audience back to the Upper Room where twenty followers await the resurrected Jesus and the Power. After forty days of waiting, frustrations run high, giving a real human and comedic touch to the people who awaited the arrival.

The performance takes place at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1659 Rosewood Avenue (on the corner of Madison and Hilliard), on May 20th at 7:00 P.M. Because of COVID reservations are being taken. If there are vacancies last minute persons can also be admitted at the door on a first come, first served basis. There are three ways to make a reservation: 1) e-mail the church at gracepresbyterian@attn.net; 2) log onto www.gracelakewood.org and follow the link; and 3) call the church at 216-221-6060 to leave a message. Masks are required and there is no charge for this production.For more information call: Nancy Sander: 216-571-3611.