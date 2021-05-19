Got Scurvy?: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 115

Bad Batch - Bad Batch - self-released - 6 songs - cassette, digital

Like most Cleveland hardcore bands, this new group features members of other Cleveland hardcore bands. This time, however, they're all under assumed names (except Twisted Tim, which I believe is actually what's on his birth certificate). I know there's at least one member of Spike Pit, at least one member of Rat Fucker, and at least two members of Weed Whacker here, though where those intersect I cannot be certain. As you'd expect from the collective pedigree here, Bad Batch play pretty decent hardcore. This isn't a bad tape by any means, and certainly recommended if you like bands from Fried Egg to Prison Moan (who had a record with similar looking artwork to this tape, so there's another possible connection), but is a largely indistinctive one. The lyrics are appropriately angry but rather joyless across the board, and while the music is good, it could be a lot of other bands– but hey, this is a first demo, that's what these things are for. What is most identifiable about the group at this point in time, and how I would pick them out of a lineup, is the lead guitar. It's pretty dumb but also pretty good, sometimes there's some wah-wah on it (particularly noticeable on the lead track, "I Know They're Watching")– it's enjoyable. A likable enough addition to your local hardcore collection, if that's your bag. That's where I'm filing it. 3/5

(badbatch666.bandcamp.com)

Richard Hamilton - My Perfect World - self-released / Tetryon Tapes - 10 songs - CD, cassette, digital

It's been a while since the name R. Hamilton graced these pages. I think the last time may have been with that Ricky Hell and the Voidboys LP in 2019. I'm not sure whether Ricky considers this his (I think) 4th solo record or whether this is the debut from an entirely new project under his proper name, but in any case, here it is. It doesn't seem to have the Quality Time name or logo on it, so that's an interesting change from previous RH product. Joining the now-based-in-LA Ricky on here is fellow Cleveland transplant John Alberty (whose work with The Roobydocks and Bulsch is in no way similar to the music here) on drums and Jared Javier on bass (who isn't from Cleveland at all unless I've really missed something). More than anything else he's done so far, this feels like Ricky/Richard's fullest embrace of pop music– which, granted, he's never been too far from, but still. "My Perfect World" sets the stage for the album right away: it's a very catchy track with great hooky backing vocals (some nice wind chimes on there too, John). I could possibly criticize some of the lyrics, but I'm sure they mean something to Ricky and the whole thing is put together so well that you don't even notice anyway. Nice false ending and I really like the little bass riff that comes in during the final stretch. There's something vaguely Guided By Voices-esque about the chord progression of "Red Pen," and while I tend to prefer Ricky's more aggressive vocals usually (see the live Nico Missile tape for an example), his soft, almost whispered performance works really well here. "I Don't Wanna See Her Running Away" is a really great pop tune– on most of the songs here, Ricky seems to be merging his love of early '80s pop rock with his love of '90s alternative and indie music, but on this one, the latter really has the controls. It almost sounds in parts like a throwback to an early 2000s kind of sound, but given the nostalgic mood of the song, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Ricky did that intentionally to honor the music of his adolescence. "Blue Lips" already appeared on a Ricky Hell EP (that I still hold out hope for a physical release of someday), but I like this version just as much as the earlier one ("The Numbers," which is the closing track here, also already appeared on something else, but I can't recall what and I prefer this version anyway). If "Mercury In Pisces" is, as it sounds, about pretending to understand the finer points of astrology to impress a girl, well, we've all been there, brother. "My Mercury's in Pisces – I don't know what that means" is one of the finest Hamilton couplets in a while. "Marina" is a really classic sounding tune and there's something that really sounds like the Ramones in the melody (I know people think first of buzzsaw guitar when they hear a Ramones comparison (and that cannot be found here), but some of those songs have really great pop melodies). I've said before that Ricky can write a great pop song when he sets his mind to it, and this album provides proof upon proof of that. Even the slightly weaker moments ("XOXO," "Love Is The Game") are still pretty decent songs. Good stuff, and I'm looking forward to seeing what comes next from Richard Hamilton. 4/5

(qualitytimerecords.bandcamp.com)

