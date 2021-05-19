Dr. G's Lakewood Rangers' Baseball Round-Up

MAY 7



In a tight struggle with Rocky River, Lakewood Ranger Baseball squad, per usual, got contributions from many players, but two stood just a bit taller than the rest. Junior Will Hyatt again pitched a complete game 2-1 victory, but this time he had one of the key hits, a two out RBI single in the 5th that seemed like it might be the game winner. The Pirates had other ideas, however, scratching out a run with two down the the bottom of the 7th on an infield hit. With rain lurking to the west, the Rangers had perhaps one chance to win the game before a delay.



Carlos Cintron led off with his third hit, followed by Lucas Winters second hit of the game. Up stepped Jameson Supinski, the leagues leading hitter, who had been 0-2 and had only one hit in his previous seven at bats. Jameson ended his micro slump, and the Pirate hopes, with a two strike laser to right center. In fact, he hit the ball so hard that the River fielder got on it quickly, hit the relay man, and Cintron ended up sliding in just before the tag.



The young Rangers (14-7, 13-3 GLC) have improved steadily as the season has progressed. Will Hyatt, a junior, has thrown two consecutive one run complete game wins against quality opponents (Bay and River). The story of this season has many authors, but Will and Jameson (pictured with Coach Ribar) were the main writers of this chapter. More good things to come.









MAY 6



The Lakewood Rangers Baseball (13-7, 11-3 GLC) squad had just enough tonight to complete a sweep of Valley Forge (8-5, 5-4). Game one featured key RBI hits by couple of sophomores, Sully Stois and Mason Ivinskas, a 2 run single by Junior Will Hyatt, and five scoreless innings from starting winning pitcher Jameson Supinski.







Game two, with the Rangers as the visitors on the scoreboard, was a nail bitter in the cold and getting colder night on Bunts. Although starter Mason Ivinskas pitch well, Lakewood trailed 3-1 in the fifth. Infield/hustle singles from Carlos Cintron and Lucas Winters brought Jameson Supinski to the plate in another critical situation, and the senior standout once again delivered an RBI single, with Supinski alertly taking second on the throw. Junior Will Hyatt again came through with a 2 RBI single to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead. Senior Hubert Carlin knocked in the vital 5th run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.



Although the bottom of the 7th brought much unwelcome drama, the result was what Rangers fans hoped for. With Sully Stois, who picked up the win with 3 2/3 innings in relief, on the mound, the Patriots managed to get a run across and the tying run to third. But Stois induced a soft liner to freshman Keagan Schroder at 2nd, who squeezed in for the final out.



The key play of the inning was a leaping grab of a high throw by 1st baseman Jameson Supiniski. If "Sup" hadn't made that play, the tying run scores, the Rangers might well have lost, or I might still be standing in the freezing cold.







Lakewood stayed alive in the GLC race, just one game behind 1st place Elyria Catholic with four league games left. The young, sophomore dominated team has made great strides this year, and tonight, freshman Keagan Schroeder, in his first varsity action, played flawless defense, stole a base and collected his first varsity hit. Our Rangers are back at it tomorrow, 7:00 pm at home under the light vs Rickey River.







For me, this cold night was warmed by the presence of one of my former coaches at LHS, Mr. Ken Ciolek. I am grateful not only to have played for him—and George Fannin—but for all his support and encouragement over the years. Long Live Lakewood