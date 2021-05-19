Come Golf With The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation!

The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) is proud to offer the annual Ranger Classic Golf Outing to benefit the educational experiences of students at Lakewood City Schools. Back by popular demand in 2021, the Ranger Classic will be held at Valley of the Eagles Golf Course in Elyria, Ohio, on Friday, June 11 with a shotgun start at 11:00 a.m.

Experienced golfers, newcomers, and everyone in between will enjoy this tournament held amidst the beauty of the Black River Valley. We welcome foursomes and individual golfers for a fun-filled day that will include 18 holes of golf, skills contests, swag bags, and lunch. Our signature raffles offer dining packages, travel opportunities, exclusive excursions, golfing opportunities, and a top-shelf liquor basket. The fun and camaraderie of this lively event is sure to bring you back year after year. Registrations for foursomes and individuals are selling out quickly, so don’t delay! The fee for foursomes is $600, or sign up as an individual for $150. Visit lakewoodrangers.com for more information.

The Ranger Classic raises funds that enables the LREF to directly invest in and enrich the educational experience for Lakewood students across grade levels, activities and needs. We help provide creative play areas, age appropriate STEM activities, reading and lunchtime activity clubs for our elementary students. For our middle school students we support soccer clubs, musical instruments and lessons, and field trips. Our high school students enjoy the benefits of travel expenses for academic and athletic groups, as well as numerous scholarships. These programs and much more are made possible through your support.

We’re grateful to our title sponsor, Senney Enterprises, for leading the way in support of this great event, as well as our Purple Sponsors LSC Service Corp. and DeLong Staffing Specialists. Sponsorships are still available, ranging from $2,500 Gold sponsors to $250 Hole Sponsors, with several levels in between. It’s a great way to promote your business or cause while promoting the success of our students and schools.

Valley of the Eagles Golf Course is the only Nicklaus Design daily-fee facility in Northern Ohio, and won Golf Magazine’s “Best US Remodel” in 2018. Located in Elyria, Ohio, this course

offers breathtaking elevation changes along the Black River, mature elm, oak and ash trees lining the fairways, and intriguingly positioned island tees to island greens.

The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) is a not-for-profit, 501c(3) philanthropic organization founded in 1984 to engage alumni and raise and distribute funds for students and programs of the Lakewood City Schools. In the last five years alone, LREF has provided an average of $100,000 per year to fund opportunities in academics, the arts, athletics, technology and more for over 5,400 Lakewood students in all ten of our schools. These contributions help ensure that the Lakewood Schools continue to rank among the best educational opportunities anywhere, public or private.

Visit lakewoodrangers.com to purchase tickets, secure a sponsorship, or make a donation. Questions? Contact Melissa Thomas at 216-529-4069 or melissa.thomas@lakewoodcityschools.org.