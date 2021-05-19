Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Local Children’s Author Event – Kimberly Soderberg

For all ages

Join local children’s illustrator Kimberly Soderberg virtually as she reads picture books she illustrated, Just Like Me, My Mask and Me, and Smile With Me.

View this exclusive video from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Local Children’s Author Event – Michael Samulak

For all ages

Join local author Michael Samulak virtually as he reads his children’s picture books A Wonderful Day and A is for Africa.

View this exclusive video from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Local Children’s Author Event – Denise Dufala

For all ages

Join local children’s author Denise Dufala virtually as she reads her children’s picture book Bomba the Brave.

View this exclusive video from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Woke Book Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

In this bimonthly book club for teens, inspired by the Read Woke book challenge created by Cicely Lewis, we will read and respectfully discuss books selected to inspire change, embrace diversity, and promote inclusivity. Each month will focus on a different topic and you will choose which book(s) you would like to read from a diverse list of titles. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration. Attendance at both monthly meetings is not required.

May: Body Image

June: Gender Nonconformity

July: LGBQT+ Stories

August: Immigration and Refugees

Wednesdays, June 9, July 14, August 11, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Thursdays, May 27, June 24, July 22, August 26, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Girls Who Code: Scratch Growing Flower

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Use Scratch to create an animation/game in which you take care of a flower to make it grow. Learn Scratch from facilitators with experience in the field of computer science. This session covers Core Computer Science concepts of variables, conditionals, and loops. This session is designed for beginner to intermediate coding abilities. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Special Friday Performance – Lake Erie Nature and Science Center: Reptiles

For children in pre-school through early elementary

Join animal ambassadors via Zoom from Lake Erie Nature and Science Center and discover the world of reptiles. Meet different kinds of snakes, turtles, and other scaly creatures and learn what makes these animals unique in this thirty minute live program. Registration is required. The Zoom link to this program will be emailed one day before the program.

Friday, June 11, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.