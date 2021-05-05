Virtual Meet The Author Library Events In May

Lakewood Public Library is excited to host four virtual Meet the Author events this May. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary every Thursday evening of the month at 7:00 p.m.

May 6

Cleveland’s bike attorney and avid cyclist Kenneth Knabe will discuss his new book Cycling Rights: Bicycles, E-Bikes & Micro-Mobility Devices. Knabe covers bike laws for cyclists and motorists, advice on how to be safe on the road, what to do if you are involved in an accident and more.

May 13

Brad Ricca will talk about his latest book Olive the Lionheart: Lost Love, Imperial Spies, and One Woman's Journey Into the Heart of Africa. Drawing from Olive’s own letters and accounts from her travels, Ricca tells the bold and adventurous story of Olive MacLeod, who sets out to find her missing husband Boyd Alexander.

May 20

Watch local debut novelist Dan Hanson as he discusses the first book in his new mystery series "Murder in the Cultural Gardens." The real life Cleveland Cultural Gardens is the setting for this fictional murder mystery where a body turns up near the bust of composer Franz Liszt in the Hungarian Cultural Garden.

May 27

Rocky River science fiction writer Malcolm Wood talks about his years spent perfecting his craft, and his "Clash of the Aliens" series. In the series, an alien race clashes with humans in post-apocalyptic times. Clevelanders will delight in the real-life locations referenced in the book.

If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website lakewoodpubliclibrary.org

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.









