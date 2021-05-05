Update And Overview On The Many Projects Underway In Ward 1

Ward 1 is exploding with many projects that are in progress or close to taking off. We have a lot to be excited about with all the impending improvements, upgrades, and construction. I will highlight some of the changes we can expect to see this year and next. One major City venture is the Detroit-Sloane Improvement project. A May construction start date is in place. There is a focus on pedestrian safety, and a reduction of a traffic lane on Detroit will support this priority. The Metroparks parkway trail will be extended from the park along the south side of Detroit to Graber. Landscaping improvements will create softer green spaces on Sloane, Graber, and Detroit. In addition, public art will enhance the western gateway into Lakewood. The project provides an opportunity to upgrade the storm water system as well.

The Beck Center for the Arts received a $50,000 grant to improve its open green space in front of the building. The green space enhancement will provide a tranquil area for the public and Beck Center patrons to enjoy. If you own an electric car, the electric vehicle charging stations expansion project will land a charger on the Detroit Extension near Rio Street. Lakewood received a combined total of $50,000 in funding from NOPEC and Ohio EPA to support the expansion of charging stations. Once the four new stations are installed, the City will have increased the total to seven city-wide.

A not so glamorous, but very important project will near completion and be in full operation in 2022. The High-Rate Water Treatment Facility has been an ongoing endeavor to address high water sewer flows during heavy rains. This is necessary to maintaining clean sewer output to prevent further water pollution. A related component is the Digester Project, which breaks down organic waste so it can be disposed of properly. The system will be fully operational by the end of the summer. Cyclists can get enthused about additional bike lanes being installed on Hilliard Road. The new lanes will begin at the Hilliard Bridge in Rocky River east to Warren Road. The bike lanes are included in the Hilliard Road resurfacing project design this year with a completion date in 2022. Finally, the long overdue construction at Fire Station #2 is underway and will be completed later this year. The renovation includes adding an apparatus bay, an equipment storage area, and upgraded laundry facilities. The improvements are essential to the care and storage of contaminated firefighter gear and clothing. Our safety forces housed at Station #2 will appreciate the needed safety precautions for their protection. For additional information about Ward 1 and other City projects please visit onelakewood.net.

Tess Neff is a 32-year Lakewood resident. She and her husband Rich raised their children here and love being a part of the community. Her public service career expands 28 years and she is grateful for the opportunity to continue to help people and have a positive impact on their lives. Her ten years as a magistrate in the Lakewood Municipal Court and her time on Lakewood City Council have allowed her to engage with residents and understand community needs.