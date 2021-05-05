Susannah Selnick Launches Candidacy for Lakewood City Council At-Large

As a pledge to serve every resident of the diverse Lakewood community, I am announcing my candidacy for City Council, on the heels of a recent example of local officials failing to represent the community, as they removed basketball hoops at Madison Park – a move that I protested.

There are so many inconsistencies that I see between what our City enacts and the reality of how it affects people’s lives, and the recent decision regarding the basketball hoops affirmed my calling to step up and make a difference. I spoke out and brought my own hoop to the Court - and I’m just getting started as I make the case that the way our Council operates must change. Lakewood has so much to offer, but that means working hard, having uncomfortable conversations, and seeing a vision for change. I am ready to do that work, to talk to our residents, and embrace a vision for a sustainable, equitable future for Lakewood.

I am running because I am proud to call Lakewood home, and I love everything it stands for – access, progress, and acceptance, too often; however, we only talk about these things, and I want us to actually be these things. The recent counter-productive decision to remove the basketball hoops at Madison Park was the last straw. Rather than search for equitable solutions, connect with the community, and truly engage, our City’s first instinct was to take away something that so many of our residents hold dear. This showed me that it is time for fresh leadership, and I’m committed to being the voice for ALL Lakewood.

I have spent my career advising mission-minded businesses and nonprofits, and believe the City Council should take the same people-oriented approach. That’s the approach that I, as a private citizen, took with Madison Park – providing hoops to the community to replace those the city had taken away and launching a community-wide conversation about the deeper issues at play.

I am a roll up your sleeves and get it done kind of person. The situation with the basketball courts was another in a long line of examples underscoring that we need change. I’m going to continue fighting for those that want to play at our basketball courts, those who want affordable housing in our great city, those who want to start their dream business in Lakewood.

I am a local entrepreneur and advisor for businesses and non-profits, and know that my experience can provide the much needed change for Lakewood government. I work tirelessly to enact local and global change on a daily basis, and I want to see the same robust energy from our government. I love creating solutions to help impactful leaders, and I will bring that same problem solving ability as your City Councilwoman. I will give a voice to what makes Lakewood special - our new residents, immigrant and refugee families, and entrepreneurs. I will be the voice for everyone who lives and works in Lakewood.

I am a proud, lifelong progressive Democrat with a background both in public health and in entrepreneurship. I have spent my career creating unique development strategies for mission-driven organizations and advocating for entrepreneurs and visionaries. Currently, I work as the Vice President of Community Development at Jon Thomas Consulting – serving difference-makers and change agents throughout the world.

My experience lies in raising awareness and millions of dollars to conserve natural lands in Puerto Rico, transform the DNA identification process for violent sexual offenders, provide literacy tutoring to underserved children, connect LGBTQIA+ students to a network of mentors, support Northeast Ohio women burdened by breast cancer; establish STEM and manufacturing workforce training programs across Ohio, provide job readiness and case management services for unemployed individuals in Northeast Ohio, create access to basic menstrual hygiene materials for women in state correctional facilities across the United States; establish one of Ohio’s only free dental clinics, implement leadership and entrepreneurship training for girls and young women in the United States; and much more.

As long-time resident of Lakewood driven by service, I also volunteer my time to many impactful organizations in Lakewood. I serve on the Advisory Board for the Lakewood Family YMCA, the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters, Friends of Madison Park, and the City of Lakewood Citizens Advisory Committee.

I received my Bachelor’s of Arts from Case Western Reserve University, and my Master’s of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. Prior to my work with nonprofits, I worked for local healthcare organizations including Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and University Hospitals. At University Hospitals, I was integral in the planning of the Women’s Health Institute, and the creation of the Ear, Nose, and Throat Institute, and went on to manage the operations of one of the largest surgical and research departments within the healthcare system. While at CWRU School of Medicine, I performed HIV, cancer, and influenza research.

I am an experienced community leader with a passion for serving others as they seek to reach their highest potential. With a commitment to a vibrant and welcoming Lakewood, I am running to bring a solutions-oriented approach to City Council.

To learn more and connect, you can visit my website at www.VoteSelnick.com.