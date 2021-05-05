Summer Reading Club For All At Lakewood Public Library

Soar through the air and swim beneath the sea with this year’s summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales.” From Monday, May 17 to Monday, August 16, children and adults can read their way through the wild world of animals at the Library.

Get ready for some paw-some fun and scurry on over to either the Main Library or Madison Branch libraries to sign up for Summer Reading Club! Participants ages birth through twelfth grade will gather stickers and digital badges as they go, and a special reward awaits those who complete thirty books, ten hours, or thirty hours of reading by Monday, August 16.

To register for summer reading, scuttle by the Main Library or Madison Branch Summer Reading Club Desk starting Monday, May 17 or visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.beanstack.com.

Readers of all ages can participate in summer reading this year, including adults! Immerse yourself in the animal kingdom this summer and share stories with the Tails & Tales Adult Summer Reading Program. Your beach read or commute audiobook could win you a prize this summer, and participating is simple. Each time you enjoy a book, eBook, audiobook or graphic novel, log your book to be entered into our weekly prize drawing. Prizes have been donated by the Friends of Lakewood Public Library.

For more information or to register, visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.beanstack.com