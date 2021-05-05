Starr Gazer

May

Aries: The Ram is going to be singing to the tune of “show me the money” this month, with the Sun, Uranus, Venus & Mercury aligned in your 2nd house of finances, expect some surprises.

Taurus: It’s all about the Bull this month, get out of that Bull Pen, & strut your stuff, Jupiter has landed in your house of career along with Saturn, be disciplined & you’ll reap the rewards.

Gemini: The Twins are secretly working behind the scenes, although we know it’s hard for you to keep quiet about anything, there may be some deception in the career corner, keep ears open.

Cancer: The Crab’s focus is on groups, friends & associations, Mars is bringing more energy to your physical routine, get outdoors & enjoy, money may be coming from sources outside of you.

Leo: The Lion is definitely shining in the Jungle this month, career matters look promising, expect a surprise or two, relationships improve, spend some time behind the scenes reflecting.

Virgo: Travel is on your mind, along with higher learning, seems like a good idea to combine the two of them…health improves with a little discipline, more action coming from associations.

Libra: A time of transformation, inheritances or money surprises are in store, decisions to be made in the career arena, Jupiter is lighting up your house of creativity & romance, go for it.

Scorpio: The Scorpion has plenty of action in the relationship sector, it’s time to get out of that cave you’ve been living in & see the light of day, plan a vacation, think about taking the family.

Sagittarius: It’s time for the Centaur to spend some time focusing on health & service, the two go hand-in-hand this month, communication is key, matters need to be handled involving taxes.

Capricorn: The Goat has plenty of reason to smile, romance & creativity are heating up, watch for tempers flaring in relationships, finances look promising, use discipline, a penny saved…

Aquarian: Mr. & Ms. Independent has a lot of activity centered around the home this month, there’s also some extra energy in the area of service, pace yourself, beware of short circuiting.

Pisces: The Fish has a lot going on in that lake of yours, more people coming to visit, swim on over to a community pond, networking is key, your creativity soars, listen to your intuition.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com