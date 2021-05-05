Staff Spotlight Honorees: Corrigan & Sedlak

Each month the Lakewood City Schools selects one or two staff members to be honored as part of its Staff Spotlight feature. The staff members are nominated by their peers. April's honorees are District Nurse Katy Corrigan and Lakewood High and West Shore Career-Tech teacher Bob Sedlak. Read below for more on each of these outstanding staff members:

KATY CORRIGAN

When life began to slow down for everyone due to restrictions necessitated by the pandemic, Katy Corrigan’s pace of life significantly ramped up. That’s because Corrigan, in her role as District School Nurse, suddenly became the expert on all things COVID for our district. She has been working non-stop ever since.

Corrigan’s job became guided by one simple mission: “What can we do in our school system to safeguard students and staff” during this pandemic. We all know that the strategies to contain the pandemic and protocols to stay safe and healthy have constantly evolved. It has been Corrigan's job to stay on top of all those changes and then advise District leaders on how to move forward with the District’s educational mission while maintaining the safety and health of everyone.

In her role, Corrigan keeps abreast of all the guidelines issued from national, state and local health organizations. She is the recordkeeper of all reported student and staff COVID cases. She conducts contact tracing and determines who must isolate or quarantine and then communicates that with those affected. She researches and shares the protocols for keeping the students and staff safe in the buildings. And she answers the continuous stream of staff and parent emails and phone calls at all times of the day, dispensing the latest guidelines for when to stay home and when to return to school.

On top of all of this, Corrigan still manages her usual School Nurse duties, including supervising the District’s 10 health aides. Plus, she squeezes in working weekends at Fairview Hospital, where she has become the go-to person for questions on managing COVID in schools.

In her 10 years working as the District School Nurse, Corrigan never imagined the role she would take on this year. It has been super challenging but as usual, Corrigan looks upon it in a positive way. “It’s very satisfying and rewarding to be able to help people,” she says.

BOB SEDLAK

Walk into Lakewood High math and West Shore engineering teacher Bob Sedlak’s classroom and you may be surprised to find shelves full of books that run the gamut from literary classics to "The Baseball Encyclopedia." In Sedlak’s classroom, the books are just one of the many ways the 24-year veteran of the District uses to connect with his students.

It makes sense, seeing that Sedlak was an English major in addition to a math major in college. He brings his varied interests into the classroom such as architecture, opera and classical music in an effort to teach his students more than just math or engineering. He learns about a student’s interest and suggests a book or discusses music. He provides his engineering students a list of books to help spark their curiosity. He brings his myriad interests to his role as co-adviser of the super successful LHS Academic Challenge Team as well.

Before coming to the District in 1997, Sedlak had a successful career as a construction project manager and also served as a member of the Lakewood Board of Education for 13 years. Decades later, Sedlak still is excited to connect with his students and finds that even at the tail end of his career, “I can still relate to them well. I still remember how it felt to be their age.”

Franklin School of Opportunity teacher Lucas Yousko saw Sedlak’s personal approach with students up close when they both sacrificed some of their Spring Break time off to teach middle schoolers participating in the Spring into STEM program.

“I witnessed Bob talking to middle schoolers and promoting his program (Project Lead the Way), building relationships with kids whose minds would be perfect for his program,” Yousko said. “Bob developed math and science portions of our food waste initiative, (the topic of the workshop) and was able to let kids dive into the numbers without feeling overwhelmed. “