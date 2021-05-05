Our Lakewood Progress: Community Action Reveals Need For Inclusive Madison Park Redesign

Everyone in Lakewood deserves a great, and safe, park. All people—regardless of race, ethnicity, age, income level, physical ability, sexual orientation, gender or religion—ought to be able to take advantage of quality programs, places and spaces that enhance their overall health and quality of life. In public health, we know that quality of life is more than just a check-up: Many factors affect the overall conditions that impact physical, mental, and emotional health.

Lakewood’s parks are a vital community asset, serving a diverse population that includes both residents and visitors. Park usage adds vitality to Lakewood as a destination and supports the small businesses that drive our local economy. It also provides opportunities for people to come together, connect, and celebrate the diversity of our city.

Disinvestment (taking away amenities or programs) in public assets like Madison Park can lead to decreased usage by residents. Studies by the CDC show that increased crime, and greater violent crime in parks are often associated with lower park usage and lack of investment in its upkeep. Conversations with residents have led to the realization that a redesign of Madison Park is needed to enhance safety near the Basketball Court, which is cut off from the main park area and out of sight from Madison Avenue. City leaders have pledged to include the community in its redesign plans.

The recent community conversations surrounding race, belonging, and inclusion also call for additional work to be done to make Madison Park a hub for community-building. I believe we can achieve this by being thoughtfulful about how we use the park and what we do to fight the perception that the park is not a safe or welcoming place. An investment in this redesign and in bringing community programming to the park will help satisfy safety goals, public health goals, and foster greater community connectedness. It will also help the city reach individuals and families of color who can suffer from higher rates of health disparities, diminished quality of life, and social isolation. These programs can also increase access to health opportunities for communities of color, individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Youth safety programs at Madison Park can encourage involvement in ongoing safety efforts that allow everyone to be involved. Adding accessible and sensory playground equipment will help promote acceptance of children and adults with different abilities.

Lakewood will be receiving upwards of $50 Million from the American Rescue Plan. Redesign that connects the main park with the basketball court, adds safety lighting, a walkway, staff presence, signage, picnic tables, and games to encourage usage are needed. I hope city leaders will follow through to enact these suggestions, as well as preserve and expand the amenities the park provides to prioritize inclusion of everyone in our community.

Laura Rodriguez-Carbone is currently Co-Chair of Lakewood's Anti-Racism Task Force and serves on the Board of Directors for the Fedor Manor Senior Living Community.

Laura is currently the Midwest Regional Outreach and Communications Lead for Combat COVID, working to increase access to treatment options and equity in clinical research in communities of color.

She and her husband, Christopher have been residents of Lakewood for five years and own their home on McKinley Avenue.