A "million dollar view" from her house across the street exclaimed my neighbor on Erie Cliff Drive. The Spring flowers are in full bloom bursting forth their best colors.

Walkers and drivers have been seen reappearing to take pictures of the garden.

A few years after we moved here in 1971, we cleared away a small grassy hill at the side of the house and started a rock garden. Year after year it became more beautiful and colorful. It is surrounded by various bushes and flowers.

An original 100 year old Japanese Maple tree sets off the Century Home. (celebrated in 2018)