LakewoodAlive’s 2021 Virtual Front Porch Concert Series Performers Announced

Research shows that music can be a powerful healing tool, helping us to make memories, build community, and collectively elevating our spirits. Right now, in the midst of a period in which the need for social bonding is perhaps greater than ever, we’re excited to bring the community together through live music.

LakewoodAlive announces its 2021 Front Porch Concert Series sponsored by Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James will feature nine live musical performances hosted virtually via LakewoodAlive’s Facebook page each Friday evening at 7 p.m. from June 4 through July 30.

Now in its 11th year, the popular music series is staying virtual to ensure health and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, yet LakewoodAlive remains committed to enhancing Lakewood’s sense of community by offering free weekly concerts that families and all music lovers can enjoy.

“We’re excited to host a diverse lineup of performers this year, representing a wide spectrum of sounds from pop to reggae and from soul to swing. I imagine folks celebrating on their patios, dancing and singing along with these amazing musicians,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “We’re thankful to the community and to our sponsors for supporting us and allowing us to bring back this beloved summer series.”

The talented lineup of musical performers comprising the 11th Annual Front Porch Concert Series offers a diverse range of musical genres providing something for every musical taste. Spanning across many genres, each weekly concert remains family-friendly while delving into a variety of different sounds. See the schedule of weekly performers below.

The 2021 Front Porch Concert Series is comprised of returning acts and new performers and kicks- off June 4 with a performance by Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band, a roots reggae band known to make you put on your dancin’ shoes. Carlos has been entertaining audiences for over 35 years and will be playing with his current group, the P.L.U.S. Band aka the Peace, Love, Unity Syndicate, a six-piece band dedicated to positive vibrations.

Next up is Apostle Jones who are known for keeping their shows fresh, rotating between soulful styles and genres that speak to who they are as people, as musicians to give a good experience to their fans.

Lakewood-based Diana Chittester, is a folk-rocker. Known for her acoustic guitar acrobatics, passionate vocals, and intimate storytelling.

Theron Brown is in the business of making you feel good and digging into the roots of jazz, gospel, and fusion. The trio is truly unique and has a sound that is recognized in Northeast Ohio as something to be excited about.

Jul Big Green is a genre blending artist that combines Pop with Hip-Hop and Rock elements. Entertaining audiences with diverse musical arrangements across much of the East Coast and Internationally since 2015, this unique artist truly accomplishes his goal of having a song for everyone.

Becky Boyd & The Groove Train is a four-piece band that plays blues, jazz and R&B classics and originals. Her vocals are outstanding, combining great tone, with tremendous feel.

Mo’ Mojo is a female fronted, hard driving, high energy, Zydeco-based "Party-Gras" band. Mo’ Mojo takes Zydeco music and infuses it with Americana, Cajun, Reggae, Rock & Roll, Funk, R&B and African and Latin rhythms.

Red Light Roxy is a professional band from Cleveland, Ohio that plays an upbeat mix of jazz standards, jump blues, swing, boogie-woogie and a dash of old-school R&B.

Closing the series will be Front Porch Lights, a high-energy indie rock 5-piece from Cleveland. The band weaves airy, folk influences with the grit of their Rust Belt roots to create a listener experience both lively and emotional.

2021 Front Porch Concert Series Schedule

(All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed virtually via LakewoodAlive’s Facebook page)

June

6-4-21: Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band

6-11-21: Apostle Jones

6-18-21: Diana Chittester

6-25-21: Red Light Roxy

July

7-21: Jul Big Green

7-9-21: Theron Brown

7-16-21: Becky Boyd & the Groove Train

7-23-21: Mo’ Mojo

7-30-21: Front Porch Lights

For more information regarding the 2021 Front Porch Concert Series, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/FrontPorchConcerts.

The Front Porch Concert Series is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor:

Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James

Symphony Sponsors:

Lakewood Public Library

LSC Corporation

NOPEC

Harmony Sponsors:

City of Lakewood

Lion and Blue

Jacqueline Bon is the Marketing & Development Coordinator at LakewoodAlive. She enjoys the people, places, and events that make Lakewood a uniquely beautiful community.