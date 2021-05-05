Lakewood Kiwanis Celebrates 100 Years

On May 14th, 2021, The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood will celebrate it’s centennial anniversary at the Lakewood Country Club. 100 years of community service to Lakewood and the world.

The attendees will include 2020-2021 Kiwanis International President, Art Riley, Kiwanis International Trustee, Kip Crain, Ohio District Governor, Jamie Kauffman, Lt Governor, Division 14, Kris Cornell and Past Intl. Kiwanis President and past Lakewood Kiwanian, A. Alan Penn. Local Lakewood officials from the city and school board will also be attendance to celebrate this organization’s milestone.

On this momentous occasion, the Club will present the Lakewood Board of Education with a monetary donation for $15,000 to build an illuminated sign at the new Lakewood Board of Education location on Clifton. #KidsNeedKiwanis