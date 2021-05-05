I Was Already Motorized: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 115

Lucky Pierre - Give It All You Got - no label - 9 songs - LP

One look at this record tells you that it's an unofficial release (a glovearm, if you will)– the black sleeve with the paper cover glued on, the crappy title, the bizarre track choices– but hey, if a boot is what it takes to get Lucky Pierre stuff out, I'm happy with it. This collects sort of the best of the original singles (the 1979-1983 stuff) and three outtakes from that era. Like I said, I'm a little bit baffled by some of what was excluded here (why leave "Match" off of here when the other two singles on the first side got to keep their b-sides?), but maybe (hopefully) the mysterious benefactor who has provided the world this release is just saving some of the good stuff for "Give It All You Got Vol. 2." As for what is here, it's all pretty great. Like some of the best early "punk" bands, Lucky Pierre could barely be called that except perhaps in attitude. "Fans And Cameras," their first single and the song that kicks this comp off, is as punk as they get (it is pretty punk, but it's sorta new wave too)– it certainly does rock. Kevin McMahon's snotty glam rock vocals on this one are particularly great, and the guitar solo (I think played by John Guciardo) totally shreds. Its b-side, "Idlewood" (perhaps named after the street in Lakewood, I'm not certain) immediately displays the other side of the band, in that it starts with a slow piano-driven intro that's sort of glam and maybe even a bit prog, then moves into a Gilbert & Sullivan kind of thing before going full glam. It's very reminiscent of Sparks, actually, and not just in that it's a little bit insane. Then there's a guitar solo that again is pretty great even though it's almost the same one as the previous song. The second single (track three on here) is "Into My Arms," absolutely one of the best Cleveland punk/new wave/power pop/anything songs of all time. The two guitars (played by Mr. McMahon and Denis DeVito, Guciardo having left at this point) play off each other very well and frankly, Denis kinda tears it up on the solo. Kevin's vocals throughout this whole album are perfectly theatrical– he's very into it, but never in a way that comes off as corny. The "Stetson's" and "Once A Child" twofer that closes out the first side again has the band's strange dichotomy at play, with the pretty straightforward "Stetson's" backed with the multifaceted movements of "Once A Child" (a lot of Sparks influence on this one too). The other half of this album has one more singles track, "Cool Summer Nights," and then three that have never been on vinyl before. "Summer Friends" reminds me a bit of the late '70s/early '80s Kinks material. "Cool Summer Nights" gets even more poppy but no less excellent– everybody loves power pop songs about the summer and here are two great ones right in a row! The final two tracks are from the "Fans And Cameras" lineup of the band with John Guciardo on lead guitar (none of this is mentioned on the release, by the way, I did my own research– you can't say I don't care about my work). They're both good tracks but they have more in common with "Idlewood" than anything else: they start slow, they have a lot of different pieces and parts, it's arty, it's punk, it's glam, "Pi Squared" has some vaguely baroque piano, "Don't Say Maybe" has an instrumental passage that I would've compared to Big Star had it not immediately gone into some kind of hard rock thing, it's all very intense, and I'm quite a big fan. Like most releases of its dubious ilk, it's not a perfect release, but it's pretty darn good. Really hoping there are some further releases of Lucky Pierre material soon. 4/5

