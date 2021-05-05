Dr. G's Ranger Baseball Round-Up

MAY 3

After years of struggle, the young Lakewood Rangers Softball Team (10-9, 9-4 GLC) made another statement tonight, with a 14-0 win over Bay. Freshman Pitcher Mia Carroll-Greeves, with pinpoint control, allowed only 3 baserunners in her complete game shutout. Junior Inga Wilhelmy (#4) broke open a close game in the 4th with ringing bases loaded triple, and followed that up with another bases loaded blast, this time a base clearing double. Sophomore Jordan Rossen, who splits pitching duties with Caroll-Greeves, had two hits and two RBI. Sophomore Charlotte Beno trippled and was rock solid behind the plate throwing out a would-be base stealer early on.

The Rangers are back to stay. Our roster is very young, and the middle school team is doing well. Coach Yousko and his staff bring energy, positivity and focus, and are clearly committed to program building. Great things to come this year and beyond.

MAY 2

On Alumni Day, the Lakewood Baseball team treated the Ranger Alumni, family and friends to an exciting come from behind win over Bay. Junior Will Hyatt delivered one of the best pitching performances in recent history with a complete game 2-1 decision over the talented Rockets, who entered the game in the 3rd place tie with the Lakewood Rangers (9-3) in the Great Lakes Conference—just one game behind Buckeye and Elyria Catholic. Hyatt scattered 4 hits, walked only one, and was supported by stellar defense, especially from senior shortstop Carlos Cintron, who made numerous outstanding plays. Sophomore Sully Stois also pitched in, knocking down a blistering line drive with one out in the 7th and converting a 4-6 double play to end the game.

The Ranger offense was quiet until the 5th, when senior Jameson Supinski once again got the big hit. Sophomore Luke Jablonowski reached on an error to start the inning, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Cintron, and advanced to 3rd on a hustling infield single by Lucas Winters. After Winters stole second, Supinski stepped to the plate, having struck out two times—a rarity—against the outstanding Bay hurler. With two strikes, Supinski blasted a long line drive off the right field fence—just below our iconic Big Tree—to give the Rangers the only runs they would need.

Hats off to the Bay Rockets, another fine, community based team-on a great game. Today, the guys from the 44107 were just a little better, and hope for the same result in Monday's rematch in the 44140. Long Live Lakewood.



APRIL 28

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the 6th Inning, the sophomore laden Lakewood Ranger Baseball (10-6, 8-3 GLC) squad rallied for 4 runs and held on to beat Normandy 5-3. The big hit was delivered by sophomore catcher Ben Jablonowski, whose 2 out, 2 run single broke the tie and gave the Rangers their first lead of the game. Sophomore Sully Stois was the winning pitcher, hurling 2 1/3 strong innings, striking out the last Invader hitter with the tying run on second. Sophomore Mason Ivinskas pitched a strong 4 2/3 innings, keeping his team close when their bats were silent.



Junior Lucas Winters had two doubles, including one leading off the all important 6th. Senior Carlos Cintron played a strong game at short, and also had a double and a run scored. The Rangers travel to Bay to take on the Rockets—who are also 8-3 in the GLC-Thursday afternoon.



It was also a good day for the vastly improved Lakewood Softball squad (8-9, 7-4 GLC). Freshman Mia Carroll-Greeves shut out the Invaders 2-0, striking out 12. Inga Wilhlemy doubled in the only run the Rangers needed in the 1st. These programs are in great hands.



APRIL 27

The sophomore Lakewood Ranger Baseball (9-6, 7-3 GLC) squad posted their 7th conference victory today--13-2-over Normandy. The Rangers were led once again by senior Jameson Supinski, who pitched all 5 innings for the win and collected 2 hits and 3 RBI. Sophomore Sully Stois got the Rangers on the board with a first inning RBI single, and the Rangers were off and running. Sophomore Emmett Frantz had 2 hits and 3 RBI, the sophomore Jablonowki twins chipped in on offensive, as did junior Will Hyatt and sophomore Mason Ivinskas. Junior Lucas Winters and senior Carlos Cintron played excellent defense and stored several runs between them. Normandy Invades Lakewood for a rematch as 7 pm tomorrow (Tuesday) Night. Great team effort today.



APRIL 20

On a bitterly cold, cloudy afternoon—weather barely fit for baseball—the Lakewood Rangers (8-5, 6-3 GLC) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Rocky River 8-5. As the icy wind barrelled up from Lake Erie onto Wager Avenue, the Rangers rallied with key hits from senior Jameson Supinski and Lucas Winters. Sophomore Mason Ivinskas pitched a strong 5 1/3 innings, earning the win, allowing just 3 earned runs. The key defensive played (one of three DP's turned by the Rangers) occurred in the 5th when Winters threw out—at the plate-- a River runner who tagged up on a medium fly ball. Sophomore catcher Ben Jablonowski also made a terrific play, grabbing a short hop and applying the tag just as the River runner arrived. Sophomore Emmett Frantz contributed with a couple of fine plays in the outfield and collected his first varsity hit. Supiniski pitched superbly in relief, hurling 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two.

The young Rangers-five sophomores started today—are holding their own against teams with more experience. The rematch with the Pirates is scheduled for Thursday at 430 on the turf at LHS.







