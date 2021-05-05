Community Organizations To Benefit From Successful Rotary Fund Raiser

The members of The Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise are pleased that they will be able to support several organizations that help needy families and seniors in Lakewood and Rocky River. Two local community organizations that will benefit from the recent Fundraising Raffle are the Rocky River Assistance Program of family food distribution of non-perishable food to over 300 families in Rocky River and the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation program which delivers food to 300 needy families in Lakewood at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Recently, the Sunrise Club added the Trials for Hope program to the list of organizations it helps. This program provides food for the homeless and needy on the near west side of Cleveland.

Broestl and Wallis Fine Jewelers of Lakewood donated an attractive bracelet for a fund-raising raffle. Having a raffle would be a challenge since the Club was meeting on Zoom, and selling tickets were difficult with Covid restrictions. Current Club President, Eric Jolly, challenged the members to use Email, Text, Face Book and all other possible ways to “sell” tickets! The Goal was $6,000 and $6,715 was raised representing 91 different participants! The winner was Mary Calsin, wife of a former member, Bob Calsin, who has maintained contact with the Club and helps with Club projects!

The other Rotary clubs in nearby communities supported the fund raiser. Club members really pitched in and made contacts with their friends and business associates. The Club decided to have the raffle as a virtual social, which featured a presentation by Rebecca Silber, Rotary International Foundation Zone Annual Giving Chair, who gave brief talk on the activities of Rotary International. Everyone who participated in the Raffle was invited to attend the virtual social. The drawing was done using a special online program that listed all the names of participants, including the number of tickets they purchased, and randomly selected a winner.

The Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Sunrise actively supports many community, youth, vocational and international programs. The Motto of Rotary is Service Above Self. To learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally, contact – sloopyohio19@gmail.com

Larry Faulhaber is Public Image Committee Chair for Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club.