Cheery Coffee And Crepes

We had a delightful crepe breakfast today, 4/22, at Brewella’s on Madison! There had been a bit more snow overnight, but the sun was out in all its glory; the blue sky was a delight. The kind preparer had produced 2 excellent banana crepes which had remained quite warm in their take-out boxes, and the coffees, both the drip and the cappuccino, were hot and comforting. As we requested, we ate at the little table just outside the shop on the sidewalk and watched the life of Lakewood slowly pass us by. So precious!