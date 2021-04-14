Superintendent Barnes' Message On Incident At Madison Park

April 14, 2021



Dear Families:

As many of you already know, last evening there was a shooting incident at Madison Park that happened at a time when many of our students were there enjoying the park with their families or practicing with their teams. We are extremely thankful that nobody besides the gunshot victim was hurt. Thank you to the adults present who helped move the children to safety.

We know that this is a traumatizing event for those who were at the park and to a lesser degree for those of us in the community as well. If you think you or your child need to speak with someone to process what happened, please reach out to your building principal and he or she can connect you with the Bellefaire JCB, Ohio Guidestone or Cleveland Clinic therapists that are in the building or one of our own school counselors/psychologist trained in crisis response. Listed below and in the files attached are some resources that may be helpful for your family. The Mental Health section of our Family Hub on the District website will continue to be updated.

As we have always done, we will work closely with the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Police Department moving forward to keep our students safe and our community secure.

Respectfully,

Mike Barnes

Superintendent

RESOURCES:

National Child Traumatic Stress Network:

Helping Youth After Recent Shooting

Age-Related Reactions to a Traumatic Event