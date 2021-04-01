Quick Police Work Sees Shooter And Driver Arrested

Two weeks ago shots rang out at Madison Park back by the parking lot. A fight believed to be over a girl escalated to one of the protagonists going to his car and returning with a gun. He shot the other 18-year-old in the chest twice and took off in a car driven by a friend.

While the victim was rushed off to Metro Hospital, law abiding Lakewoodites stood around Madison Park in disbelief.

Outcry was immediate as it had been a couple rough weeks for crime in Lakewood, a city normally known for its community involvement, greatschools and parks.

While the community organized meetings, the police went to work solving the crime. By the next morning they had found the owner and driver of the car that took the shooter away, Corey M. Froberg. He was charged with Complicity to Attempted Murder, a first-degree felony.

The following morning the alleged shooter, Emmanuel M. Cedeno (18 years of age) of the City of Lakewood, was found hiding out at the Holiday Inn in Westlake. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, a First degree felony.

Thank you to everyone at the park that helped with the kids, families and bystanders. And thank you to Lakewood Police and Fire for another job well done.