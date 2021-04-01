Outstanding Career-Tech Students Recognized

Congratulations to the 14 West Shore Career-Tech students that were recognized in an April 15 ceremony as the Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Outstanding Students for 2021. Each of these students were chosen for their exemplary accomplishments in the classroom, school activities, clubs, athletics and service in the community. Each student exemplifies traits of leadership, dedication, responsibility, caring, community involvement, and initiative.

West Shore Coordinator, Bill DiMascio praised the students, saying, “This year has been a year like no other in our lifetimes and in education. To be named as an "Outstanding Student" this year says just a little more about you as a student and a person. You are able to adapt and overcome. So many in our community, state, and nation are in need. I hope you will use your talents--your ability to rise above adversity to help and serve others. Look for opportunities to serve others in your future educational experiences, careers, and communities. We need you to continue to be "outstanding"! We are so proud of you!”

This year’s recipients are:

Auto Technology: Ryan Duffy, Bay High School

Construction Trades: Matt Dacek, Bay High School

Culinary Arts: Madison Lacquement, Lakewood High School

Early Childhood Education: Ella Villafane, Lakewood High School

Electronic Engineering: Mason Orlando, Lakewood High School

Engineering/PLTW: Aidan Erway, Lakewood High School

GFS: Jacqueline Underman, Westlake High School

Health Careers: Hay Nay Lwi, Lakewood High School

Media Art & Design: Gabby Toms, Lakewood High School

Medical Office Management: Shamsa Abdullah, Lakewood High School

Networking: Sean McHugh, Lakewood High School

Sports & Exercise Science: Muzafar Ali, Lakewood High School

Theatre Arts: Sarah Whitkofski, Lakewood High School

Wyndham: Tomaserin Larocque, Lakewood High School