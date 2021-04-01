Mayor's Corner: Zero Tolerance For Crime

As we move through the month of April, I would like to address the unfortunate incidents that have occurred in our community and update you on the measures my administration is implementing to ensure the health and safety of our citizens during this time.



On the evening of April 13th, an 18-year-old male was shot near the south side of Madison Park and transported to MetroHealth Hospital. Our first responders were quick to intervene, with our Division of Parks security guard immediately reacting and both Lakewood Police and Lakewood Fire Paramedics arriving soon after. I hope for a speedy and complete recovery.



Lakewood Police are currently conducting their investigation of this incident and are implementing measures to ensure that similar incidents do not occur, including increasing patrols throughout the entire community, enhancing and expanding our security cameras, providing seven-day-a-week police presence at Madison Park, and addressing our citizens' fears and trauma through community-wide response initiatives.



Lakewood has a zero-tolerance policy for violent crime. If you possess or try to use illegal firearms or other deadly weapons, you will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



Our parks should be a place of community and growth and friendship, not violence. We are fully committed to take whatever measures are necessary to put an end to the increase in crime we have seen in recent months. I, Lakewood’s Police Department and Fire Department, and the rest of my administration are working diligently to ensure your safety and the integrity of our community. I would like to remind our residents that if you see anything that you are suspicious of, please call the Lakewood Police non-emergency number at 216-521-6773 or 911 in the case of an emergency.



I am grateful for the trust you have put in us. Lakewood is our home, and we will not rest until we have exhausted every avenue to prevent events like these from occurring in Lakewood. These events do not define Lakewood, and our residents’ have proven that our resolve will guide us out of this difficult time and, ultimately, create a stronger Lakewood.