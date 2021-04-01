Honoring The Vibrant Anne Wise On Her 100th Birthday

A Proclamation to honor and recognize Anne Wise on the occasion of her 100th birthday.



WHEREAS, Anne was born on April 10, 1921 on Plover Avenue and grew up in Lakewood's Birdtown neighborhood and,



WHEREAS, she and her husband Bill got married in 1946 and later moved to Westpark to raise their three sons, Tom, Bill, and Dave; and,



WHEREAS, she was a loving mother who worked hard to care for her family. When her kids went to school, she always managed to keep herself busy. She spent some time as a school bus driver and worked with a catering business; and,



WHEREAS, a few years after her beloved husband passed, Anne moved to the Richard Hilliard House in 1998. During that time, she worked for the Cleveland Hopkins Airport transporting cars. She was also quite involved with her community at the Richard Hilliard House, where she was secretary on the Board of Managers for a few years; and,



WHEREAS, Anne has always been a real party girl and never needed much of an excuse to socialize! She is always there, whether she is playing cards with friends, attending seasonal get-togethers, or spending time with family; and,



WHEREAS, her friends will tell you that she is vivacious and smiling all of the time. She once really enjoyed swimming, but now you can find her walking, at least 2-3 times a day; and,



WHEREAS, Anne has shared many great moments with family and friends, and we wish her many more vibrant years spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



NOW, THEREFORE, I Meghan F. George, Mayor of the City of Lakewood so hereby deem it an honor and pleasure to extend this Proclamation to Anne Wise for the occasion of her 100th Birthday.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Lakewood to be affixed this 1st day of April 2021



signed Meghan F. George, Mayor Lakewood, Ohio

A special thank you to Anne's friend Cis Speer who supplied the information to the city to make this proclamation possible. When she asked Anne how she felt about all the plans being made for her birthday she said, "It is not her but GOD who made it possible."