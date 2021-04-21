Giant Inflatable Flowers To Take Over Lakewood

Hope Blooms Ohio is a creative marketing campaign developed by the Beachwood High School Marketing/Junior Achievement students to inspire hope and uplift our local and global communities through a pop art installation featuring five 20-30’ inflatable flowers that encourages visitors to walk through the inflatable garden.

In addition to the inflatable flowers, a 10'H x 15'W inflatable backdrop provides a colorful backdrop for photographs. Each location has 200 die-cut signs that represent each flower and visitors are encouraged to take the yard signs home with them to continue to spread HOPE.

Upcoming dates & locations:

April 15 – 22, 2021

Lakewood

Wager Park: 15900 Madison Ave.

City Center Park: 14900 Detroit Ave.

Lakewood City Hall: 12650 Detroit Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44107

April 22 – 29, 2021

Cleveland

Cleveland Public Library

325 Superior Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44104

Previous locations included Cleveland Public Square, Beachwood High School, Mayfield High School and Chagrin Falls.

Beachwood High School Marketing/Junior Achievement is an Excel TECC program that inspires and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy and, each year, the group creates an out-of-the-box, nationally recognized program that provides students with real-world business experiences and draws in the community with its experiential events.

The challenge for the class this year was to come up with a program that could safely be planned and implemented, keeping social distancing and at-home learning in mind. The marketing students worked with David Scherba, the owner of Inflatable Images. Located in Brunswick, Ohio, Inflatable Images designed and manufactured the flowers. The name of each flower represents the mission of Hope Blooms Ohio: Unity, Love, Health, Blossom, Inspire, and Joy.

Given the global pandemic, the students wanted their business to reflect optimism, as well as raise awareness of food insecurity, and build a sense of unity in a time of prolonged division and hardship. Their initial goal was to raise $40,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. However, the response has been so extraordinary that the class has increased their goal to $50,000. Donations can be made at hopebloomsohio.com/home/donate. Hope Blooms Ohio apparel, merchandise and masks are for sale at hopebloomsohio.com/home/shop and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Communities that are interested in hosting Hope Blooms Ohio can contact Greg Perry at gwp@beachwoodschools.org