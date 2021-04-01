Dr.G's Rangers' Baseball Round-Up

Wed April 14

Lakewood Baseball (7-2, 5-1 GLC) sweeps Parma 17-6, 9-3. Mason Ivinskas and Will Hyatt winning pitchers. Jameson Supinski with HR, multiple extra base hits and many RBI. Supinski's HR, and inside the park effort, came at a crucial time for the Rangers in game two, helping regain momentum. Great team effort today. Carlos Cintron played two excellent games at short, David Coleman got two hits in one inning, and Collin McCrone and Sully Stois pitched well in relief

Sun April 11

Every baseball game has a different rhythm. The 8-6 win by the Lakewood Ranger Baseball Team (5-2, 3-1 GLC)over North Olmsted was all about pitching, with senior Hubert Carlin notching the win (4 innings, 2 earned runs) in his first career start. Junior Lucas Winters threw 1 1/3 innings in his first appearance of the year (1 run) and sophomore Sully Stois closed for the Rangers, allowing 2 runs in an inning and 2/3. neither earned. Weekend non-league contests are won—or lost--in large part by pitchers that aren't among the top two or three on the staff. Each of these guys came through today—and Sully also chipped in with an RBI hit. Sophomore Lucas Jablonowski had the key hit that helped the Rangers.

It was a good day for Ranger Baseball, as the JV and Freshmen also won. The program is strong.