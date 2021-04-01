District Earns Best Communities For Music Education Award

Lakewood City Schools has once again earned the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education and support from the Lakewood community. Lakewood is one of 686 districts from across the country and only 46 in Ohio to earn the prestigious award.

The Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) recognizes outstanding efforts of teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who are making music part of a well-rounded education for every child in their communities. The District answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music program. This year there were also questions about how our staff adapted instruction during remote instruction due to the pandemic.

This award recognizes that Lakewood City Schools is leading the way with music learning opportunities for all grades and that our Board of Education and community are committed to continuing the excellent legacy of music education in our schools.

"We are thrilled to continue to receive this honor each year. It is a reflection of the dedication and talent of our music teachers as well as the passionate support of our Music Boosters and the Lakewood community, which has always highly valued the arts and our music program," said Superintendent Mike Barnes.