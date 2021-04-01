City Public Art Funding Available

The City of Lakewood is providing up to $5,000 for artists to be matched with businesses and building owners to install permanent murals and up to $2,500 for temporary lighting installations that help activate spaces. Applications are due no later than April 29.



The application is very simple and the city already has artists signed up and ready to work with businesses and building owners . All you have to do is take a photo of the wall on your building that you'd like to see a mural, fill out a few questions on page 3 of the application app and send that with the photo to City Architect Allison Hennie at allison.hennie@lakewoodoh.net. You can also call Allison with questions at 216-529-7679. If you are do not own your building, you can still apply! You simply need permission from the building owner.



Once you send your info, the city will work to help pair you with an artist to then work together to craft a vision for public art at your space.



All details and info are located here: http://www.onelakewood.com/publicart/



Thanks to the administration and council for investing in public art. Please consider taking advantage of this program!



