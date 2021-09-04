Big Tree Watches Over Lakewood Rangers

Anyone who has played for Lakewood Rangers Head Baseball Coach Mike Ribar knows about the tradition of “The Big Tree” which looms over the right field fence on Bunts. This years’ squad—led by senior ace Jameson Supinski—will be likewise schooled on hitting at “The Big Tree”—Coach Mike Ribars’s way of making sure right-handed hitters “stay on the ball.” More than ever, the Rangers will need a smart approach at the plate, with so many younger players lacking the experience and size of most varsity squads.

The Big Tree, which has seen Ranger Varsity home games since the Kennedy Administration, will be overseeing many young sophomore varsity players this year, perhaps the most ever. On the mound, however, the Rangers will rely heavily on two upperclassmen. Leading the way will be southpaw Jameson Supinski, a Findlay recruit who also plays center and first base. According to Coach Ribar, Jameson “leads from the mound, outfield, plate, and dugout, and pitches/plays with awesome emotion.” Junior Will Hyatt, a hard-throwing right hander, plays 3rd and 1st and will be expected to log many innings for the Rangers as a starting pitcher.

The sophomore class (’23) will look to make its mark this year. Luke Jablonoski and Eli LaDue are slated to start at the key infield positions of catcher and shortstop respectively. LaDue, a good contact hitter, will lead off and provide speed at the top of the line-up. Sophomore Sully Stois will play first and pitch, while Luke Jablonoski will be called upon to fill multiple infield roles. The versatile Mason Ivinskis will pitch—perhaps as the number three starting pitcher—and play outfield and infield spots.

A cadre of seniors, who of course missed out on play last year, will look to provide leadership and strong play. Carlos Cintron has speed and power and will play 2nd and provide innings on the mound. George Burke will catch and pitch in relief. Hubert Carlin, a lefty, will pitch and play outfield. Seniors Davis Coleman and Zach Krost will provide help in the outfield and infield respectively.

Juniors Danny Arth (infielder) and Lucas Winters (outfielder) will provide depth and could assume starting roles as the season progresses. Winters has promising power, with hopes of hitting gaps this year.

Coach Ribar (’85), is very thrilled to get back at it this season. “Our senior class is excited for their final go after losing junior year. Our junior class is filled with strong/athletic pitchers/hitters who should contribute near top of lineup. We have one of best sophomore/freshman classes in long time, primarily due to the strength of Lakewood Community Baseball Association. We are excited for new GLC challenge with renewed rivalries and some past foes. This should be a great spring at the corner of Bunts and Franklin!"

Coach Ribar, an LHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and a starter at an elite Division I College Program (Kent State), has a likewise capable staff of assistants, including Pitching Coach Brian Karpel (’99, also an LHS Hall of Famer, who pitched for Purdue), Hitting Coach Grant Graves (’11), JV Head Coach Dan Harrington (’11), Freshman Coach Matt Kocur and Assistant Coaches Eric Thomas (’07) and Zach Schrieber (’06).

Over the years, players have come and gone—some were outstanding talents that went on to play professionally and/or in college. The Big Tree saw Jamie Baby (’73), who pitched in the Expo’s organization, but most likely missed Eddie Morgan (’31), who is one of a select few players to hit a Home Run in his first Major League at bat, with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ranger All-Ohio standouts like George Anastopolis (’81), Coach Ribar (’85), A.J. Shubic (’86), Jeff Baller (’88), Vince Curiale ((89), Chris Haber (’90), Eric Theis (’90), Joe Armstrong (’91), Pat O’Toole (’92), Jack Neal (’93), John Adams (’94), Brain Biggs (’95) Phil Williams (’98) Luke Beeler (’99) Jesse Paciorek (’00) and Wayne Naida (’13), and so many others have helped build our tradition rich program.

But most Rangers have been workmanlike players, lacking superior talent in one or more facet of the game. Most weren’t all Ohio, All League and many were non-starters. But all of them have been part of, and built, the traditions that make up the fabric of Lakewood Ranger Baseball. Friday Nights Under the Lights, a Lakewood tradition, will feature more fans than day games, music between innings, and sometimes very cold, loyal friends/family huddled under blankets sporting “theme” wear. Like “The Big Tree” our players are rooted in Lakewood, all live here, most having attended the Lakewood City Schools K-10, 11 or 12.

Community-based high school teams—and our hyper local group is as “community” as one can get--are the perfect remedy for the soulless Major Leagues, who present superior talent, but essentially assemble a collection of all-stars from all over the world, advantage to the highest bidder. Conversely, the Lakewood Ranger program develops the talent within our town, giving Lakewood kids the opportunity to play in a fine local program.The magic at the corner of Bunts and Madison, which will hopefully include many wins, has been conjured up right here in Lakewood, from the sweat and dedication of parents, volunteer coaches and of course the players themselves. Our team is as organic as our tree.