Win For Rangers Softball Team

Joy.



That's the word to describe the Lakewood Rangers Softball (2-1, 1-0 GLC) experience today, as the home team won both the Varsity and JV games in front of many chilled but happy fans, who were also rewarded with free hot dogs and hamburgers.



The 13-1 varsity win was a complete team effort, with every starter either scoring runs, collecting RBI or advancing runners with sacrifices or hits. The young Rangers (no senior starters) were led by freshman starting pitcher Mia Carroll-Grieves, who pitched all 5 innings and was in command the whole way. Also starting today for the Rangers were: juniors Addison Miller (LF), Inga Wilhelmy (RF), Alesha Hanna-Kotula (SS) and Mia Condosta (3B); sophomores Jordan Rossen (1B), Charlotte Beno (C) and Lauren Barber (CF); and freshman Emily Potoczak (2B).



The joy came not so much from the game, however, as it did from the atmosphere. Head Coach Lucas Yousco and his staff have created a positive vibe and much needed energy and focus to a program that has languished somewhat in recent years.



There are great and fun things ahead for this group.