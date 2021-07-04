Starr Gazer Scopes (April)

April

Aries: Ram, you’ve earned it, now surrender to success, the Sun, Mercury & Venus, are aligned on your mountain, it’s time to plant those seeds, & go for the gold, you’ve got the green light.

Taurus: Venus & Mercury move into the Bullpen, surrender your need to people please, get out & smell the roses, treat yourself to a massage, think about your own happiness.

Gemini: Mars is in the Twins corner this month, but just because you think you’re the energizer bunny, doesn’t mean you can take on the entire village, let others show their love & support.

Cancer: We know the Crab is Caretaker, you’re nurturing every poor hermit crab that gets washed ashore, feeding the sea urchins, etc. nurture yourself, give yourself some needed R&R.

Leo: Give up that rigid stance of yours, just because you’re King of the Jungle doesn’t mean you can’t compromise, be like a tree, sway with the wind, be flexible before you break.

Virgo: The key to positive change, & yes, you do need an attitude adjustment, allow some joy in, don’t be in such a hurry to judge every Tom, Dick & Mary, try it you just might crack a smile.

Libra: You’re all about relationships, however, overcontrolling is just going to sabotage what you so madly desire, give the people in your life some breathing room, everyone wins.

Scorpio: Celebrate, this is your chance for miracles, as long as the Scorpion can let go of resistance & put that stinger away, this time you get more bees with honey, give it a try.

Sagittarius: The Centaur is known for its confidence, however, this month you’re allowing doubt to creep in, give it a boot; trust, then take action knowing you’re on the right path.

Capricorn: The Goat is typically pretty fair-minded, but you’re holding onto some resentment, & guess who’s swallowing the poison, holding onto the bitterness is killing you, not them.

Aquarian: You’re usually the opinionated one, & that still holds true, listen carefully to what others are saying, don’t be swayed by their opinions, listen to your heart, then decide

Pisces: The Fish knows better than to push, what happened? You’re pushing so hard you’re liable to cause a Tsunami, let go, it’s not worth a major disaster, let it go, & go with the flow.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com