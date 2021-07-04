Palumbo Named Next Asst. Superintendent

The Lakewood Board of Education at a special meeting March 31 approved Lakewood City Schools Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Christine Palumbo, as the District’s next Assistant Superintendent effective August 1, 2021. Palumbo will replace Maggie Niedzwiecki, who in February was named the successor to departing Superintendent Mike Barnes.

Palumbo brings a wealth of administrative and teaching experience to her new position. She spent her first 14 years as an educator with the Lakewood City Schools as a special education teacher and coordinator for special education services. In 2006, Palumbo moved on to become North Ridgeville City Schools’ Supervisor of Special Education and eventually Director of Special Education and Family Services for the Region State Support Team. She returned to Lakewood City Schools as the Director of Student Services in 2011. Palumbo stepped into her current role as Director of Teaching and Learning in 2016.

“Dr. Palumbo brings a wealth of leadership experience across a number of areas and during her long history with the Lakewood Schools she has exhibited an absolute devotion to protecting and nurturing all of our students,” said Board President Betsy Shaughnessy. “She and future Superintendent Niedzwiecki will be an excellent team and will be able to hit the ground running in providing for our students, staff and families. We are very fortunate to have her in this very important role.”

Palumbo holds a Ph.D. in Urban Education and a master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Cleveland State University. She earned her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from John Carroll University, where she is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame due to her diving accomplishments.

Palumbo is thrilled to be able to continue her career in a district that holds a special place in her heart.

“While I was not born in Lakewood I feel that in many ways my life began in The Lakewood City Schools,” said Palumbo, who met her husband through the District.

“I am so thankful to the Board of Education for hiring me all those years ago and for putting their faith in me over the years. I am honored and thrilled to embark on this next journey with LCS as Assistant Superintendent. Lakewood is an incredibly special place made so by the students and families we serve and the passion with which we serve them.”