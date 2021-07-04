New Pre-Kindergarten Option Available At Lakewood Child Care Center

Operating on the Lakewood City Schools’ calendar, this new option offers a small class size and high-quality education and care

Lakewood Child Care Center, among only a few five-star Step Up To Quality child care providers in the city, is expanding its programming to offer a pre-kindergarten class that operates on a typical school schedule.

Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the pre-K class will offer the same high-quality education and care for which Lakewood Child Care Center’s full-day class is known; its schedule simply is adjusted for those families who do not require before-and-after care. In addition, the class will follow Lakewood City Schools’ annual calendar—running in 2021–22 from mid-August through early June, with the same holiday schedules.

To provide a customized and caring educational experience for children, the class’s maximum capacity will be 10 students. Children must be at least 4 years old by Sept. 30.

In the pre-kindergarten class, teachers plan the curriculum according to the Ohio Department of Education Early Childhood Standards, Creative Curriculum and National Association for the Education of Young Children guidelines.

This hands-on, developmentally appropriate learning experience socially and academically prepares children for kindergarten. Through both academic excellence and play-based learning, the pre-K class provides:

creative opportunities to explore and develop cognitive abilities, language, and problem-solving skills;

structure and understanding of rules and boundaries;

an emphasis on developing socialization, problem solving and self-help skills;

regular focus in literacy, math, science, social studies, health and safety, art, and music; and

an empowering environment for children to discover, engage, succeed and fail—with support from caring, experienced professionals.

“For 30 years, Lakewood Child Care Center has been a respected, reliable early childhood education resource for families in Lakewood and across Cleveland and its suburbs,” said Holle Brambrick, M.Ed., director of the center. “We are thrilled to be able to add an additional pre-K class that meets even more families’ schedules, while still maintaining the same excellence of care, education and safety.”

Located in the heart of the city (1450 Belle Ave.), Lakewood Child Care Center provides care and education to children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, plus a school-age program for older children in summers. The center is licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and was the first in Cuyahoga County to earn a five-star rating from Ohio's Step Up to Quality program—a rating it still maintains.

Lakewood Child Care Center strictly follows health and safety protocols at all times, but especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the center meets or exceeds all local, state and federal guidelines, including: extensive and regular cleaning and sanitizing of toys and shared items, daily temperature checks for all children and staff, mask wearing required by staff and parents, extra pickup/dropoff protocols for parents, and, whenever possible, using additional areas to space out classes.

For more information or to register your child for the $450/month pre-kindergarten class, visit lakewoodchildcarecenter.org or call 216.228.5437 today.

To take a virtual tour of the center, visit lakewoodchildcarecenter.org/tour.