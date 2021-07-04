LHS Students Reap Recognition For Writing And Art

Congratulations to a number of Lakewood High students who recently had their writing or artwork honored in statewide competitions.

On the visual arts front, senior Nola Williams-Riseng's art was honored with an Award of Excellence as one of the top 25 pieces entered in the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit competition. Also earning a spot in the 300-piece exhibit with their artwork are juniors Grace Hoppel and Inga Wilhelmy. Judges received more than 1,000 entries from high school students across Northeast Ohio. From those entries, 126 were selected to join winners from the other Ohio regions to be judged at the state level to determine which pieces will be part of the exhibition.

From the 6,000 regional entries from across Ohio, approximately 1,000 are selected to enter the state judging. State jurors then select 300 for the actual exhibition, with 25 of the 300 chosen to receive the Governor's Award of Excellence. Scholarships are offered to seniors by over 30 universities and colleges of art.

The Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition, now in its 51st year, is open to all of Ohio's high schools, both public and private. Its purpose is to provide all budding young artists of the state with opportunities to advance their talent, whether that be through scholarships or simply experiencing the process of entering their work in a competition.

Due to the coronavirus, and venue limitations on the number of people that can be safely accommodated, the 2021 exhibition and awards ceremony will be in a video/virtual format. Beginning Sunday, April 25, the artwork will be available for viewing at govart.org.

On the literary front, seven students had their literature pieces recognized by the Ohio PTA as winners for their submission to the 2020-21 PTA Reflections Program.

For Literature: Erin Ptacek - Award of Excellence (highest honor); Amy Pilgrim - Award of Outstanding Achievement; Sylvie Ballou and Alexandria Russell - Honorable Mention

For Visual Arts: Grace Hildebrandt - Award of Excellence (highest honor, art pictured); Lila Wright - Award of Merit; Bailey Rohrs - Honorable Mention

Congratulations to all these talented students!