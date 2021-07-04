LakewoodAlive’s Paint Lakewood Program Kicks Off 2021 Season

A fresh coat of paint can do wonders for making your home look fresh and sharp. If your home is in need of an update, a fresh paint job may be more affordable than you think.

LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program announces the return of its Paint Lakewood Program for the 2021 season. The Paint Lakewood Program’s primary goal involves revitalizing Lakewood’s neighborhoods, while reducing lead hazards and educating residents on lead safety issues. The Paint Lakewood Program is available to low-to-moderate income residents.

This innovative program is designed to help make it more affordable for qualified Lakewood homeowners and residents to beautify their homes through exterior whole-home painting, ultimately making their homes safe for their families and the community.

Paint Lakewood will provide a grant of up to $4,500 to qualified Lakewood homeowners and residents for exterior paint, supplies and professional labor costs to paint their home. The program has been designed to offer a grant on a sliding scale to help reduce the cost of an exterior paint job.

“The Lakewood Paint Program is such an important program; not only does it help make exterior painting more affordable, it allows us to have important conversations with residents and families about lead paint safety, said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “To us, that fresh coat of paint not only looks amazing, it helps to provide a safer environment for people and animals."

Qualified Paint Lakewood Program applicants must meet HUD-established income guidelines, and other restrictions do apply. For more information, visit LakewoodAlive.org/PaintLakewood or contact Alex Schreck, LakewoodAlive’s Staff Program Assistant, at 216-521-0655.