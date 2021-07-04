Tackling a home improvement project doesn't need to feel intimidating. This virtual workshop series is designed to educate and inform first-time or long-time owners and anyone in-between. The series, focused on best sustainability and home maintenance practices hopes to empower residents to tackle necessary repairs and improvements.

LakewoodAlive announces the schedule for the 2021 edition of "Knowing Your Home," The schedule for this year's series is truly focused on working to bring century homes into contemporary times while working to preserve the amazing and historic aspects that makes them so special.

The 2021 season commences with "Knowing Your Home: Creating a Sound Investment" on Thursday, April 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This kickoff workshop consists of a panel discussion addressing the process for tackling major home improvement projects. Panelists will share wisdom and insights to make the construction process more streamlined and effective, equipping you with the knowledge you need to pursue your project with confidence.

Moderated by Allison Urbanek, Housing & Internal Operations Director of LakewoodAlive, the panel of experts for "Creating a Sound Investment" consists of:

Bill Gaydos, William J. Gaydos & Assoc., LLC

Chuck McGettrick, Architects C.A. McGettrick, Inc.

Chris Parmelee, City of Lakewood

Dana Paul, Prairie Stone

Caroline Purcell, First Federal Lakewood

Mike Quinn, Cleveland Lumber Company

Two days after the season kicks off, LakewoodAlive will also be hosting "Container Gardening" on Saturday, April 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Led by Paul Bilyk of Lakewood Garden Center, this workshop will cover how to maximize your garden potential with limited space.

The eighth year of this popular home maintenance program features a collection of 14 workshops taking place from April through November led by experts within the industry. These workshops will cover a wide range of topics designed to educate residents regarding improvements and best practices for their homes. The best part? Each workshop is hosted in a virtual format that is open to the public and free to attend.

The workshops comprising the 2021 schedule will be hosted in a live, virtual format and will be recorded and shared on our social media platforms.

"We are excited to announce that our 2021 season of Knowing Your Home workshops will be presented in a digital format," said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive's Housing & Internal Operations Director. "Not only will this format allow residents to view these live workshops safely from home, they'll also be recorded and available on social media so they can review it whenever convenient."

Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more or sign up, you can also call the office 216-521-0655 ext 3. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company and First Federal Lakewood.

Please consider making a donation to LakewoodAlive to support this workshop series along with the other programs offered through the organization that helps us to accomplish our mission of fostering and sustaining vibrant neighborhoods. We appreciate your support.